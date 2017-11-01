One of the most famous London to Brighton Run participants will be for sale



The London to Brighton Run is one of the most unique and celebrated events on the old car calendar, and with good reason. Participants from all corners of the globe descend in to Hyde Park in the heart of London to tackle to the winding 56-mile route to Madeira Drive, in Brighton on the picturesque English coast. The earlier the car was built, the earlier the starting position it is awarded on the run – one such early starter is the unique 1896 Salveson Steam Car. A car that everybody, who has ever been at the famous run, will know.

A very advanced machine for its day, featuring under-floor horizontal double-acting twin-cylinder power unit and a rear-mounted vertical coal-fired boiler, solid rubber tires and a cruising speed of 14 mph, making it a relative speed demon for its age!



The Salvesen is a very relaxing drive. The 2-speed gearbox, offers the option of going slowly, or even slower! The tiller is direct and not overly vague, allowing for happy cruising without wrenching a tiller back and forth. The modern disc brakes are hidden, but they are essential for modern day London driving and the stopping and starting it demands.



The Scottish built motor car has previously been in the celebrated Sword Collection and George Milligen’s Collection and comes to market after 14 years in current ownership. Bonhams is offering this and 25 other veteran motor cars at their annual London to Brighton Auction on Friday 3rd November.



Let us hope that this car will be bought by someone crazy enough to keep using it!