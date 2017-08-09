- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
PreWar Press
Newsletter
|
The Magazine
A collection of cockpits
Today we would like to share with you a selection of steering wheels which is where most of us would like to spend our time if we owned any of the cars being offered by RMSotheby's at their auction at Monterey, California on 18/19 August.
The opening picture shows a 1939 Frazer Nash BMW 328 Sports which was imported pre-war and promptly impounded by British customs and not released until 1946. Spitfire pilot 'Dickie' Stoop bought it and commisioned a bespoke body from Leacroft of Egham.
Based at Westhampnett Airfield during the war, Stoop and friends would race around the airfield in their MGs and persuaded landowner Freddie March ( Duke of Richmond and Gordon) to build a race track and Goodwood Motor Racing circuit was born.
An even more notorious owner bought the 1928 Mercedes-Benz 26/120/180 Type S Sports.
In the 1920s, the S and K type Mercedes were amongst the most expensive cars being sold in the United States and Al Jolson could afford it.
We like this picture of Jolson and his wife, actress Ruby Keeler, posing in 1928 with their new supercharged Merc.
Another Left Hand Drive supercharged dream car is the 1936 Auburn Eight Speedster.
The auction description states ... "Any Auburn speedster is a joy to behold and a surprisingly modern-feeling pleasure to drive."
This writer can testify to the accuracy of those words having driven a similar car across France.
Let's get back to Right Hand Drive and imagine settling into the driver's seat of this 1938 Avions Voisin C28 Cabriolet.
The exceptional coachwork with modern one-off styling is an example of occasional 'Specials' produced by Saliot, one of the foremost Voisin service depots.
We are told Saliot gave the cabriolet to Father Jean Gehard, a Benedictine monk and longtime confidante of Gabriel Voisin.
We do not usually welcome our passenger to get in the way of our driving, but something about the type of passenger likely to grace the above two cars suggests we would make an exception... even for a Monk!
A 1930 Bentley 6½-Litre Speed Six Sportsman’s Saloon surely demands total concentration, but owner Mr. Young recalled that his wife “Ursula and I brought the Speed Six to Canada in the summer of 1959, in the hold of the Pinemore cargo ship in which we also traveled . . . . We then drove it – unrestored! – from Montreal to Winnipeg via the U.S. That was a real adventure!”. Use your imagination....
The cockpit of a 1925 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix
is often cramped, always fun, and especially if your passenger clings on to your arm for dear life as you take her through the lanes as fast as you dare.
She won't worry about the oil on her stockings, she won't worry that her expensive hair style ends up looking like a burst-mattress - you have taken her on a magic carpet ride and the look in her eyes tells you all you need to know.
Text Robin Batchelor, pictures courtesy RMSotheby's.
Wednesday, 09 August 2017
|
The Market
Visitors OnlineWe have 2527 guests and 2 members online
PreWar Choice
1929 Ford Model A Phaeton... Go >>
Top Pre War AdsAC
AJS mc
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
PostWar Choice
1967 Jaguar E-Type S1 4,2 Litre... Go >>
Top PostWar AdsAlfa Romeo
Alvis
Aston Martin
Austin Healey
Bentley
BMW
BSA mc
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroen
Daimler
Delahaye
Facel Vega
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Harley-Davidson mc
Jaguar
Lamborghini
Lancia
Maserati
Mercedes - Benz
MV Augusta
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Porsche
Rolls Royce
Shelby
Talbot Lago
Triumph
Volkswagen
Volvo
.Unidentified
A variety of American cars
AC
Aermacchi
AJS mc
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
Ariel mc
Aston Martin
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Austin Healey
Auto Union
Autobianchi
Bandini
Benelli mc
Bentley
BMW
Borgward
Bristol
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Cisitalia
Citroën
Cord
Crosley
DAF
Daimler
Datsun
Delahaye
Dellow
Demm mc
DeSoto
DKW
Dodge
Douglas mc
Ducati mc
Duesenberg
Excalibur
F.N.
Ferrari
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Frazer Nash
Gilera mc
Goggomobil
Harley-Davidson mc
Healey
Honda
Honda mc
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Intermeccanica
ISO
Jaguar
James mc
Jensen
Jonghi mc
Kawasaki mc
Kleinschnittger
Koehler Escoffier
Kreidler mc
Lamborghini
Lancia
Land Rover
Lea Francis
Lincoln
Lotus
Maserati
Matchless
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
Messerschmitt
MG
Monteverdi
Morgan
Moto Guzzi
MV Agusta
Nimbus mc
Norton mc
NSU
Oldsmobile
Opel
OSCA
Packard
Panhard
Pegaso
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
Porsche
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Rover
Saab
Shelby
Siata
Simca
Sparta
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Talbot Lago
Toyota
Triumph
Vauxhall
Volkswagen
Volvo
Willys
Willys Overland
Wolseley
ZAZ
Zil