Beauty in a Bugatti.


Beauty in a Bugatti.The detail you see above is from a larger picture but something about the driver made us focus on just her.  The way she held the steering wheel and the cigarette made us wonder if she drove the car or merely sat in the driver's seat?

bugatti-beautiesHer passenger deserves attention too.  Perhaps her sister? But together they give an impression of two ladies who enjoy themselves. One looks at the camera, one looks straight ahead ( as the driver should).
Let our imagination run wild - they own the car.  They have the spending power to buy a Type 37 Bugatti with practical accessories for two girls-about-town who DRIVE their car and not just pose in it.
Look at the aero screens with taller dimensions to allow the occupants a little more protection from the wind, and it seems they would prefer to show other drivers their intentions by semaphore indicators rather than stick their long graceful arms out the side.  And the decent rear view mirror hints at good driving.
bugattibeautiesLet us show you more of the car and we see that it carries mudguards which means the occupants can arrive at their destination clean and dry - as long as they keep their arms inside.
We think the car is a Bugatti Type 37 but, as always, we welcome more detail from those of you 'in the know'. And perhaps you recognise the ladies?  Don't hold back - if one is a famous racing driver, tell us... and we will just blush.

bugatti37-manBut who's this?  A man in the same car !  Judging by the cut of his coat material, we'd say he's the mechanic. After all,  the ladies' hands don't look as though they wield spanners and all Bugattis need regular mechanical attention to keep them going properly - and when we look at the lack of tread on the tyres, we just know this car is driven properly.

Text Robin Batchelor - pictures courtesy Frank Henri Jullien ( 1882-1938).


Comments 

 
#11 William Hearne 2017-08-18 15:38
Sorry David Barker but this is a T37 not a T37a as there is no 'blower' hole in the bonnet [see bottom image].
 
 
#10 Erik 2017-08-18 14:57
I think it is a T35A. The brakecable in the front indicates it's a T35A insteaqd a T37.
 
 
#9 Warren Henderson 2017-08-18 13:25
Great read!!! I love looking at the girls on Friday's. Would love to have had lunch or dinner with the girls, where all kinds of questions could discussed.

I believe you are correct about it being a Bugatti Type 37
 
 
#8 filip 2017-08-18 11:20
This photos is Probably from Czech Tv Serie "První republika"
 
 
#7 Robert MacWhirter 2017-08-18 09:58
If anyone knows the make of semaphore indicators and therefore their country of manufacture , we may well know what country the ladies are from !
 
 
#6 J.Terpstra 2017-08-18 09:50
Is that a small hinged bootlid behind the tank? Never saw that before...
 
 
#5 David Barker 2017-08-18 09:42
T37a probably, but not a factory body with that hatch in the back of the tail?
 
 
#4 Jorge Tricyles.ch 2017-08-18 07:11
Origine Biblioteque de Genève

http://www.notrehistoire.ch/profile/3606-bibliotheque-de-geneve

Auteur Néri Collection
Bibliothèque de Genève
Négatif noir/blanc sur support souple
Mention obligatoire : BGE, Centre d'iconographie genevoise

http://www.notrehistoire.ch/medias/93072

http://www.notrehistoire.ch/medias/93073
 
 
#3 Bres Dominique 2017-08-18 05:07
I am in love with you and your car ..... !
 
 
#2 keith kuehn 2017-08-18 04:14
Is the one gal Helle Nice? Looks like it, famous lady racer, and in Bugattis......
 

Add comment

Monday, 14 August 2017

Monday, 14 August 2017

