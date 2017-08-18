The Magazine Beauty in a Bugatti.





Her passenger deserves attention too. Perhaps her sister? But together they give an impression of two ladies who enjoy themselves. One looks at the camera, one looks straight ahead ( as the driver should).

Let our imagination run wild - they own the car. They have the spending power to buy a Type 37 Bugatti with practical accessories for two girls-about-town who DRIVE their car and not just pose in it.

Look at the aero screens with taller dimensions to allow the occupants a little more protection from the wind, and it seems they would prefer to show other drivers their intentions by semaphore indicators rather than stick their long graceful arms out the side. And the decent rear view mirror hints at good driving.

Let us show you more of the car and we see that it carries mudguards which means the occupants can arrive at their destination clean and dry - as long as they keep their arms inside.

We think the car is a Bugatti Type 37 but, as always, we welcome more detail from those of you 'in the know'. And perhaps you recognise the ladies? Don't hold back - if one is a famous racing driver, tell us... and we will just blush.



But who's this? A man in the same car ! Judging by the



Text Robin Batchelor - pictures courtesy Frank Henri Jullien ( 1882-1938).





But who's this? A man in the same car ! Judging by the cut of his coat material , we'd say he's the mechanic. After all, the ladies' hands don't look as though they wield spanners and all Bugattis need regular mechanical attention to keep them going properly - and when we look at the lack of tread on the tyres, we just know this car is driven properly.


