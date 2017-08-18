- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
PreWar Press
Newsletter
|
The Magazine
Beauty in a Bugatti.
The detail you see above is from a larger picture but something about the driver made us focus on just her. The way she held the steering wheel and the cigarette made us wonder if she drove the car or merely sat in the driver's seat?
Her passenger deserves attention too. Perhaps her sister? But together they give an impression of two ladies who enjoy themselves. One looks at the camera, one looks straight ahead ( as the driver should).
Let our imagination run wild - they own the car. They have the spending power to buy a Type 37 Bugatti with practical accessories for two girls-about-town who DRIVE their car and not just pose in it.
Look at the aero screens with taller dimensions to allow the occupants a little more protection from the wind, and it seems they would prefer to show other drivers their intentions by semaphore indicators rather than stick their long graceful arms out the side. And the decent rear view mirror hints at good driving.
Let us show you more of the car and we see that it carries mudguards which means the occupants can arrive at their destination clean and dry - as long as they keep their arms inside.
We think the car is a Bugatti Type 37 but, as always, we welcome more detail from those of you 'in the know'. And perhaps you recognise the ladies? Don't hold back - if one is a famous racing driver, tell us... and we will just blush.
But who's this? A man in the same car ! Judging by the cut of his coat material, we'd say he's the mechanic. After all, the ladies' hands don't look as though they wield spanners and all Bugattis need regular mechanical attention to keep them going properly - and when we look at the lack of tread on the tyres, we just know this car is driven properly.
Text Robin Batchelor - pictures courtesy Frank Henri Jullien ( 1882-1938).
Monday, 14 August 2017
|
The Market
Visitors OnlineWe have 3100 guests and 2 members online
PreWar Choice
1934 Riley 9 Imp ... Go >>
Top Pre War AdsAC
AJS mc
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Donnet
Duesenberg
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
PostWar Choice
1959 Facel Vega HK 500 Coupe ... Go >>
Top PostWar AdsAlfa Romeo
Alvis
Aston Martin
Austin Healey
Bentley
BMW
BSA mc
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroen
Daimler
Delahaye
Facel Vega
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Harley-Davidson mc
Jaguar
Lamborghini
Lancia
Maserati
Mercedes - Benz
MV Augusta
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Porsche
Rolls Royce
Shelby
Talbot Lago
Triumph
Volkswagen
Volvo
.Unidentified
A variety of American cars
A variety of Italian cars
AC
Aermacchi
AJS mc
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alvis
Ariel mc
Aston Martin
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Austin Healey
Auto Union
Autobianchi
Bandini
Benelli mc
Bentley
BMW
Borgward
Bristol
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Cisitalia
Citroën
Cord
Crosley
DAF
Daimler
Datsun
Delahaye
Dellow
Demm mc
DeSoto
DKW
Dodge
Ducati mc
Duesenberg
Excalibur
F.N.
Facel Vega
Ferrari
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Frazer Nash
Goggomobil
Harley-Davidson mc
Healey
Honda
Honda mc
Hotchkiss
Hudson
HWM
Intermeccanica
ISO
Jaguar
James mc
Jensen
Jonghi mc
Kawasaki mc
Kleinschnittger
Koehler Escoffier
Kreidler mc
Lamborghini
Lancia
Land Rover
Lea Francis
Lincoln
Lotus
Maserati
Matchless
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
Messerschmitt
MG
Monteverdi
Morgan
Moto Guzzi
MV Agusta
Nimbus mc
Norton mc
NSU
Oldsmobile
Opel
OSCA
Packard
Panhard
Pegaso
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
Porsche
Praga
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Rover
Saab
Shelby
Siata
Simca
Sparta
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Talbot Lago
Toyota
Triumph
Vauxhall
Volkswagen
Volvo
Willys
Willys Overland
Wolseley
ZAZ
Zil
Zündap mc
I believe you are correct about it being a Bugatti Type 37
http://www.notrehistoire.ch/profile/3606-bibliotheque-de-geneve
Auteur Néri Collection
Bibliothèque de Genève
Négatif noir/blanc sur support souple
Mention obligatoire : BGE, Centre d'iconographie genevoise
http://www.notrehistoire.ch/medias/93072
http://www.notrehistoire.ch/medias/93073