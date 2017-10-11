Unidentified car
1928 Citroën B2 Deluxe

Motoring delights down under.


Motoring delights down-under.We are lucky to live in an era where you can go anywhere in the world in 24 hours by just waving your credit card, and if you don't already live in Australia, you can easily get there before October 14 when Moss Green Auctions hold their Motorclassica sale.
MG-QAny car once owned by the legendary 'Jumbo' Goddard is worth investigating and this 1934 MG Q Type is a fabulous example of Pre War sporting motoring fun with 120 mph achieved from just 750cc  ( with a supercharger).
MG-Q-motor



The car is beautifully finished and ready for action.  Delivered new to Victoria, it has enjoyed plenty of competition history and is ready for more.

austin -7The 1928 'Uffindel' Austin 7 Special is a true gem. Built in 1934 by South Australian Ron 'The Wizard' Uffindel,  this car ran in numerous competitions - usually being drivem to and from the events over great distances by our hero Ron.
It's been with the current owner 54 years - now it's your turn.
It comes with Ron's original mudguards but I'd put them on the shelf.


a-7-swallow
The 1932 Austin 7 Swallow is an altogether different kettle of fish. I mean it has a sash cord for the rear window shade for Pete's sake!  So forget electrifying performance and think elegance.
Of the 126 Swallows which still survive , the example offered here is believed to be one of the finest, most original, correct and complete examples extant.




armstrong-whitworthThe description of the 1911 Armstrong Whitworth is long and impressive, but it does not mention the possibilty that it was an Armstrong Whitworth 18-22 model which first climbed the famous  Brooklands Hill - a gem we learned from the winner of quiz #400.
THis B3 15.9 HP example was found beneath a Peppercorn tree in Lara, Victoria and was sold on twice before arriving in the hands of the owner who spent 13 years over this painstaking restoration.


30-98-vauxhallIf we conducted a poll about which is the finest vintage sports car, the 30-98 Vauxhall would be near, or at, the top. This car is a combination of OE86 & OE100. The description makes interesting reading and the vast mileages and records achieved by these cars illustrates their superiority.
Two owners, both active pilots in the 1942 Citizen Air Force, looked at their much-used cars and decided to make one good car from each of their beloved machines.
Will the new owner trey to emulate the 9,326 mile circumnavigation record of the Australian continent in 24 days, 11 hours and 58 minutes. ??

Model-A-Ford-record-breakerThis 1930 Model A Ford was built to break the Sydney to Bourke record which was held by an amazing character called Norman Leslie Smith. Affevtionately known as 'Wizard', he broke a string of records in a string of cars - all listed in the car's description.
 The car broke the rcord by eight minutes. They covered the 512 miles at an average speed of 47.7 mph, an astonishing time when one remembers that the sealed road finished after just 80 miles.



Text Robin Batchelor, pictures courtesy Moss Green Auctions.

Comments 

 
#1 Steve Diggins 2017-10-11 19:16
What a bunch of great cars and with such interesting histories. I hope they remain in Australia where they belong.
 

Saturday, 07 October 2017

