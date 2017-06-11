The News
V 16 Beauty


V 16 BeautyIf you were a well-paid American movie star in the 1930s and you wanted to splash out on a car, what would you choose?
Our picture answers that question for Joan Crawford, who chose a V 16 Cadillac.  We have done our best to identify the year and model and think it is a Fleetwood from 1930/1931. But we know you will correct us if necessary.

crawfordtowncarCrawford evidently liked Cadillacs and in 1933 bought an impressive town car - another V 16 Cadillac and as a gesture of austerity during tough times, sacked her chauffeur and drove it herself.
Actually,  I would give rubies to see Joan Crawford driving a V 16 Cadillac around town waving at adoring fans - but that's what we are invited to believe.




Her career had its ups and downs, in 1926 she was named as one of the 'Wampas Babes' ( remember?)  but she became a household name after starring in a string of successful films.
She took her job seriously and in order to rid herself of her southwestern accent, she explains how thus.... " If I were to speak lines, it would be a good idea, I thought, to read aloud to myself, listen carefully to my voice quality and enunciation, and try to learn in that manner.   I would lock myself in my room and read newspapers, magazines and books aloud. At my elbow I kept a dictionary. When I came to a word I did not know how to pronounce, I looked it up and repeated it correctly fifteen times."
She married four times, the fourth being CEO of Pepsi Cola and she travelled extensively for that company. When her husband died she filled the vacant position on the board of directors after intitially being told her services were no longer required.

 joancrawford34fordroadsterSo now we know a lttle more of this extraordinary woman.  Alongside her Cadillacs, she also kept a '34 Ford drophead and we can somehow imagine her alot easier cruising around in that with the wind in her hair and posing for the paparazzi.
How the other half live !
She confessed once where she learned her most valuable lessons in acting.  Starring alongside Lon Chaney as a scantily clad carnival assistant to his role as a knife thrower with no arms! 
"Watching Chaney work , I became aware for the first time of the difference between standing in front of a camera, and acting."
We like her,  we like her style  and we like her cars .

Text Robin Batchelor, images from archive.


#3 Robin Batchelor 2017-06-11 08:25
Quoting Donald Risen:
4th paragraph: There is no Packard V-16 that was ever in production, although a 1931 Packard prototype V16 was assembled.


Thank you Donald, Text now corrected. Goodness knows what made me type 'Packard'!

Glad to see you are on the ball.
Robin.
 
 
#2 Donald Risen 2017-06-10 03:17
4th paragraph: There is no Packard V-16 that was ever in production, although a 1931 Packard prototype V16 was assembled.
 
 
#1 Larry Lewis 2017-06-09 20:36
That Ford is a roadster, not technically a drop head, assuming that a drop head refers to a car with glass side windows. Joan's car does not have windows but side curtains. Notice the snap fasteners near her arm on the door and the top of the doors curvature? If it had windows, the top of the door would be a straight line.
 

Thursday, 08 June 2017

