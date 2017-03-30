The Magazine Vintage variety



An auction is coming up which has cars to everybody's appetite.

The quality of the





....engineering in the Aster 18/50 was excellent with aluminium pistons used from the outset, Dural push-rods operated the valves and the camshaft was driven by a 'silent chain’ - advanced features which were most uncommon at the time.

A rare car - described as one of two remaining - and the subject of a five page article in the July 2016 Automobile magazine.







Those of you who have driven a Model A Ford will be familiar with their wonderful qualities - a utilitarian dream. If you have been tempted to buy one, then here is your chance. First owner Mr. Hibbard bought it new from his local Ford dealership and kept it until he died in 1970.

The car then returned to the same dealership who painted it green and put it in their showroom, only using it sparingly. The mileometer reads just 55,000 miles so stop procrastinating and go to Brightwells Auction on Wednesday 5 April at Bicester Heritage and keep bidding until the hammer comes down.



If you fancy something smaller but equally strong, useable and fun, then see if you can still fit in the driving seat of this 1928 Austin 7 fabric saloon. You can? Then buy it!

Join the ever-growing band of Austin 7 owners who use their cars as Herbert Austin intended - and some







The 1924 AC Royal is powered by a 4 cylinder Anzani and work done on the car following its stay in a museum has made it a really attractive vintage tourer and we like the description of the interior... "The cream leather upholstery is nicely mellowed, being in that sweet spot of being worn in without being worn out.





We don't often see coach-built Wolseley Hornet Specials and here is an opportunity to restore a rare car to its former glory.

Do you remember the



The 1905 V-Twin Riley is a very early example - perhaps even the first one such model they made? It has been meticulously restored over a 30 year period and is now said to be in 'outstanding' condition throughout.

It comes with its own covered trailer for easy transport to the many events for which such a lovely car is eminently suitable.





In the



Text Robin Batchelor, pictures courtesy









