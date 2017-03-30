- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
The News
PreWar Press
Newsletter
|
The Magazine
Vintage variety
An auction is coming up which has cars to everybody's appetite. Brightwells will hold their next sale on Wednesday 5 April at their Bicester Heritage premises and we were intrigued to find a 1924 Aster.
The quality of the....
....engineering in the Aster 18/50 was excellent with aluminium pistons used from the outset, Dural push-rods operated the valves and the camshaft was driven by a 'silent chain’ - advanced features which were most uncommon at the time.
A rare car - described as one of two remaining - and the subject of a five page article in the July 2016 Automobile magazine.
Those of you who have driven a Model A Ford will be familiar with their wonderful qualities - a utilitarian dream. If you have been tempted to buy one, then here is your chance. First owner Mr. Hibbard bought it new from his local Ford dealership and kept it until he died in 1970.
The car then returned to the same dealership who painted it green and put it in their showroom, only using it sparingly. The mileometer reads just 55,000 miles so stop procrastinating and go to Brightwells Auction on Wednesday 5 April at Bicester Heritage and keep bidding until the hammer comes down.
If you fancy something smaller but equally strong, useable and fun, then see if you can still fit in the driving seat of this 1928 Austin 7 fabric saloon. You can? Then buy it!
Join the ever-growing band of Austin 7 owners who use their cars as Herbert Austin intended - and some use their cars in ways which would surprise old Herbert!
The 1924 AC Royal is powered by a 4 cylinder Anzani and work done on the car following its stay in a museum has made it a really attractive vintage tourer and we like the description of the interior... "The cream leather upholstery is nicely mellowed, being in that sweet spot of being worn in without being worn out.
We don't often see coach-built Wolseley Hornet Specials and here is an opportunity to restore a rare car to its former glory.
Do you remember the Sports Swallow we wrote about a few years ago? The owner's enthusiasm was infectious and we hope the successful buyer of this car enjoys the car as much as she enjoyed hers.
The 1905 V-Twin Riley is a very early example - perhaps even the first one such model they made? It has been meticulously restored over a 30 year period and is now said to be in 'outstanding' condition throughout.
It comes with its own covered trailer for easy transport to the many events for which such a lovely car is eminently suitable.
In the lot list you will find examples of Bentley, Hotchkiss, Vauxhall, Sunbeam, Plymouth, Lea Francis and an interesting McEvoy Special Model 60. If you find something to bid on, we wish you good luck.
Text Robin Batchelor, pictures courtesy Brightwells.
Wednesday, 29 March 2017
|
The Market
Visitors OnlineWe have 2683 guests and 12 members online
Editor's Choice
1934 MG P type in Q type style... Go >>
Top Pre War AdsAlvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Rambler
Renault
Riley
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Post War Choice
1957 Facel Vega HK 500 ... Go >>
Top PostWar AdsAlfa Romeo
Alvis
Aston Martin
Austin Healey
Bentley
BMW
BSA mc
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroen
Daimler
Delahaye
Facel Vega
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Harley-Davidson mc
Jaguar
Lamborghini
Lancia
Maserati
Mercedes - Benz
MV Augusta
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Porsche
Rolls Royce
Shelby
Talbot Lago
Triumph
Volkswagen
Volvo
A variety of American cars
A variety of French cars
AC
Aermacchi
Alfa Romeo
Alvis
AMC
Ariel mc
Aston Martin
Auburn
Austin
Austin Healey
Auto Union
Autobianchi
Bandini
Bentley
BMW
Borgward
Bristol
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Cisitalia
Citroën
Clenet
Cord
DAF
Daimler
Datsun
Delahaye
Dellow
DeSoto
DKW
Dodge
Douglas mc
Ducati mc
Duesenberg
Edsel
Excalibur
F.N.
Facel Vega
Falcon
Ferrari
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford D
Ford France
Ford GB
Ford Model T
Ford V8
Frazer Nash
Gaz
Gilera mc
GRAYSON
Harley-Davidson mc
Healey
Horch
ISO
Jaguar
Jensen
Jonghi mc
Kawasaki mc
Kleinschnittger
Kougar
Kreidler mc
Lamborghini
Lancia
Land Rover
Lea Francis
Lincoln
Lotus
Maserati
Matchless
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Minerva
Mini
Mondial
Morgan
Moto Guzzi
MV Agusta
Nimbus mc
Norton mc
NSU
Oldsmobile
OM
Opel
OSCA
Panhard
Pegaso
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
Porsche
Puch mc
Renault
Riley
Robur
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Saab
Sabra
Shelby
Siata
Simca
Solex
Sparta
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Talbot Lago
Toyota
Triumph
TVR
Vauxhall
Vincent mc
Volkswagen
Volvo
Willys
Aster, Alfa-Romeo, Lagonda, Lancia and others used chaines driving the camshafts, to prevent rattle Our ex Lagonda/Rapier used also a resin sprocket with two mounted steel chainsprockets in the centre of the distribution. See the prints of the Rapier DOHC and the Dilambda with one OHC on the separate mail.
Best greetings Gerard.