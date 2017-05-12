Previous Features Wash the dust of your car and drive



The most beautiful museums in the world use their cars. Maybe the paint will crack and the chrome or brass won't be as shiny any more, but the car gets more character.

So please people, get the dust of your cars and drive them!

Selling a car in 'barnfind' condition is very popular, but that is not a good reason for keeping them in the barn. Use them on the Peking to Paris rally and they will become

The car on the photo looks like a pre-war Plymouth. Might it be a P12??

The photo was taken in in Bancroft, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia), in the late 1950's. So enough dust...

Have a happy pre-war weekend! Add comment

This lovely young lady has taken her husband's car (or is it her own?!) out of the garage and is washing it. A thing we love; a car that gets under the mud, dust and is used. Cars are made for driving, not just standing in the garage or in a museum.The most beautiful museums in the world use their cars. Maybe the paint will crack and the chrome or brass won't be as shiny any more, but the car gets more character.So please people, get the dust of your cars and drive them!Selling a car in 'barnfind' condition is very popular, but that is not a good reason for keeping them in the barn. Use them on the Peking to Paris rally and they will become dusty enough. Or just drive around the block and send us the results of your trip.The car on the photo looks like a pre-war Plymouth. Might it be a P12??The photo was taken in in Bancroft, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia), in the late 1950's. So enough dust...Have a happy pre-war weekend! < Prev (new prewarlove) Next > (stunning lady outdoing mystery car)