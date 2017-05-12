Search ads by make

Wash the dust of your car and drive


1941 Plymouth P12
This lovely young lady has taken her husband's car (or is it her own?!) out of the garage and is washing it. A thing we love; a car that gets under the mud, dust and is used. Cars are made for driving, not just standing in the garage or in a museum.
The most beautiful museums in the world use their cars. Maybe the paint will crack and the chrome or brass won't be as shiny any more, but the car gets more character. 
So please people, get the dust of your cars and drive them!
Selling a car in 'barnfind' condition is very popular, but that is not a good reason for keeping them in the barn. Use them on the Peking to Paris rally and they will become dusty enough. Or just drive around the block and send us the results of your trip.
The car on the photo looks like a pre-war Plymouth. Might it be a P12??
The photo was taken in in Bancroft, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia), in the late 1950's. So enough dust...
Have a happy pre-war weekend!

Comments 

 
#5 Donald Risen 2017-05-12 17:21
This car is a 1941 Plymouth.
 
 
#4 Charles Walmsley 2017-05-12 16:09
Well said !fully agree.
 
 
#3 Kit Foster 2017-05-12 16:07
Certainly a 1941 Plymouth, and probably a P-12 Special Deluxe model. The less-expensive P-11 Deluxe lacked a passenger windshield wiper and sun visor - difficult to tell from this photo, except that a Zambian car would probably have been rhd, so we're looking at the passenger's wiper, and thus it's a P-12.
 
 
#2 Alan Bates 2017-05-12 13:33
Bancroft now Chililabombwe. The world's wettest copper mine!
 
 
#1 paul 2017-05-12 09:16
I see she has got the pickaninny helping her.
 

Friday, 31 March 2017

