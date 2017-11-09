Previous Features 1947 Prescott: those were the days...





Let me give you a clue. It is a bit like the game Hill Climb Racing you can play on your phone, only then for real. Do you have any idea? Ok. This one might have been a little bit too easy. Of course! It is the Prescott Hill Climb!



It is a lovely sunny afternoon. A wide variety of cars drive through the wonderful Cotswold countryside. At the start, a handful of spectators came to look at what seems like a relaxed but most of all fun car event. Back then no crash helmets or race suits were required. Those were the days!



The video shows the Hill Climb of 1947. Since 1938 this track is owned by the Bugatti Owners` Club. Originally the course was 880 yards, but later also a `long` course of 1127 yards was introduced. Which rises to 200 feet. Records are broken time after time, as the trail is after all these years still in use.



Have fun watching!

If you have a (more recent) video of a Hill climb you went to see of participated in. Please send it to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it



