2 Veteran Cars in Alsace around 1905

The only thing I know about this picture is this: It's a postcard onto which a child once wrote "grandpa" in German and the registration number of the left car (starting with VI B) indicates the photo was taken in Alsace which belonged to Germany until 1918.

At least some of the gentlemen look, as if they have just finished a major trip on what appears to have been a rather chilly day. I have absolutely no idea, which cars can be seen on the picture, but I assume the photo was taken around 1905 or earlier.



Can anybody tell more about the two cars or even the location where this impressive photo was shot?



