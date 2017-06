Previous Features 24th of August, 1901, the first race in Tuscany: Piombino - Livorno



Even the name sounds great: Piombino - Livorno. It was the first race in Tuscany, 24 august 1901. Felice Nazzaro won at the wheel of his FIAT12 HP Corsa on this 80km track. He did it in 1h 49m with an average speed of 43,66 kmh. In that time quite a spectacle. Second was Ernesto Wehreim, with a 12hp Darracq. Third and fourth were 2 Panhards (of Ugobaldo Tonietti and Serafini). Enjoy this little clip!