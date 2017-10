Previous Features A colorful start of the week.





Most often, we receive black and white photos of old cars. But today something different. A 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express pick up in an interesting condition was photographed by John Sandoval and sent in. Only 2200 -2500 of these beauties were produced. No one knows the exact number. This one was built in the short-lived California located assembly plant.

Even though the sales were not originally promising, this fine example of styling and looks which were based on the passenger vehicle of that same year can only be attributed to a Womens classiness and taste for the art Decco finer thins in life of that Era.



There is no denying that as Studebaker transitioned to a man as designer of there vehicles the look would never be close to what it once was.

Keep Drooling ......



We wish you all a colorful week!