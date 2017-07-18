Search ads by make

It`s all one big mystery…


concours délégance
This fantastic photograph is sent in by Mr Bernard Corrège from France. According to him, the photograph is taken in 1935 or 1936. Somewhere in the Gironde district in the southwest of France, the Bordeaux wine region during a Concours d'Elegance. His grandfather had a Talbot, the one that can be seen on the photograph. Other than this, we do not have any additional information about the car, the place or the event. Also after some research we were not able to find anything of value about the photograph.
Therefore, we would like to ask you; is there anyone who knows anything about one of these cars during this Concours d'Elegance? Maybe something about the event? Because who won? Was this just this one time, maybe in honour of for example an anniversary. Or does anyone know if this has been a recurring event? 
Who can tell us more about this photograph? We are looking forward receiving your thoughts, comments and maybe even answers!

Comments 

 
#5 Bernard Corrège 2017-07-18 07:12
Merci à tous. Non Vincent malheureusement pas d'autres photos.
Mon père avait passé le permis sur cette auto.
La plaque de la Balilla sport : 4667 GA7
Bernard
 
 
#4 Steve Diggins 2017-07-17 22:34
It looks to me the car behind the Simca is a Citroen. I can just see the top of the radiator shell and what appears to be the chevron insignia behind the head of the Simca driver. The next car looks to be a Hotchkiss which also shows a bit of the rad shell shape.
 
 
#3 Vincent Juvenelle 2017-07-17 06:34
I can't read the license plate of the Fiat. Can you ?
Bernard Corrège, do you have other pics of your Talbot ? it can help us.
vince
 
 
#2 Anders Svenfelt 2017-07-17 04:56
First car in the row is a 1931 Chrysler Eight Roadster.Right behind it a almost brand new Simca 6 CV, the French version of Fiat 508 Balilla
 
 
#1 Mark Dawber 2017-07-17 04:22
The car at the front is a 1932 Chrysler. As it is a roadster, with a folding windshield, I think it is a six cylinder Model CI, one of 454 built. The next size bigger model, the eight cylinder CP, does not appear to have been offered as a roadster and the car does not look big enough to be an Imperial. Behind it looks to be a Fiat 508 Balilla, or could it be a Simca version?
 

Monday, 17 July 2017

