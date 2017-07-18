Previous Features It`s all one big mystery…



Therefore, we would like to ask you; is there anyone who knows anything about one of these cars during this Concours d'Elegance? Maybe something about the event? Because who won? Was this just this one time, maybe in honour of for example an anniversary. Or does anyone know if this has been a recurring event?

Who can tell us more about this photograph? We are looking forward receiving your thoughts, comments and maybe even answers! Add comment

This fantastic photograph is sent in by Mr Bernard Corrège from France. According to him, the photograph is taken in 1935 or 1936. Somewhere in the Gironde district in the southwest of France, the Bordeaux wine region during a Concours d'Elegance. His grandfather had a Talbot, the one that can be seen on the photograph. Other than this, we do not have any additional information about the car, the place or the event. Also after some research we were not able to find anything of value about the photograph.