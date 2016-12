A date with Rétro Renault in Paris

If you already have a 2017 diary, then turn to those February pages between 8 and 12 and see if you can squeeze in a date with the elegant lady leaning against the Renault Type ACXI Viva Grand Sport Cabriolet from 1937.

Allow yourself to be transported back to an elegant time in an elegant city and dream of wandering into the Renault showroom to be greeted by the professional salesman with polished shoes who will sing the praises of this magnificent motor car.



The Renault company promise to bring a collection of vehicles to Rétromobile which illustrate the Renault Style starting with a proper town carriage, a 1907 Type XB looking resplendant and only missing her ladyship's shopping bags and hat boxes. The 1911 Type CH is altogether more sporty with a 5 litre engine nestling beneath the bonnet and a little bench seat at the back for the kids who don't care that there are no front wheel brakes. The more than imposing 40HP 1922 Type JV does have brakes at the front and weighing 2,650 KG it needs them. The 1933 Reinastella was introduced to compete with other high-end luxury cars such as Hispano Suiza and Rolls Royce. The Stellas, or Grand Renaults, were marked with a star riveted to the radiator grille above the famous Renault lozenge. See if you can find it?



But we think our date has had enough facts and figures and is feeling thirsty, so it's time to look for the champagne bar in this fabulous Paris Expo Porte de Versailles housing Rétromobile 2017.

We look forward to seeing you there!



Text Robin Batchelor, pictures courtesy Rétromobile.