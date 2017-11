Previous Features A double mystery start of the week



Let's start the week with a double mystery: Jon Dudley has been trying to identify these pictures elsewhere but the results were interesting but inconclusive with many good ideas but no positive identification of these interesting cars. Maybe the prewarcar.com readers can help? The photographs were purchased in Eastbourne by an expat friend over visiting the UK from the USA just a couple of weeks ago. It seems that the two pictures were taken at the same time, with one revealing an intriguing Veteran car behind the remarkable ‘racer’. This carries an early Surrey registration which I think ’ran out’ in 1913 although the small car must be ealier than that. It would be good to positively identify both cars...



