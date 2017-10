Previous Features A girl in the garage.

On every long car journey you occasionally have to stop for petrol. It's a chance to stretch your legs, buy some chocolate and have a pee. Sometimes you spend time politely answering question about the date and make of the old car you are driving.

Everybody carries a camera in their phone these days so it's often time for a 'selfie'



But last week somewhere in Italy we met Monica. She was delightful and enthusiastic and pleaded with us to let her sit in the Type 55 Bugatti.

"Of Course" we said. " It will be a great pleasure to add even more beauty to such a beautiful car."

So she slid gracefully into the driver's seat and smiled.

As we got to know Monica a little, we encouraged her to pose for us and she responded with gusto.

I tried to speak Italian but she just laughed at me.







The Bugatti was one of five Pre War Cars on a mission to drive up the famous Stelvio Pass and we will tell you more about the great adventure at a future date.

We took pictures of Monica on her phone and she was delighted.

I suggested we stop and enjoy a cup of coffee with her and maybe learn a little Italian, but I was firmly slapped down and reminded we had a long way to go.

So we bid a sad farewell to our new friend and set course for Livigno.

I made a mental note to try and learn some more Italian.



Addio il mio bel amico.





Text & pictures Robin Batchelor.





