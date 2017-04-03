Search ads by make

A Hollywood Miller Mystery ?


monday morning_mystery_bas_de_voogd_470
Not too often our Monday morning mysteries show gents in flashy garment like this. Sender Bas de Voogd explains this a company of three buddies in or near Hollywood probably shot....
....in the late teens, early twenties. Perhaps even after a succesful racing weekend, who knows. The car right behind looks capable enough. Still we have our doubts about the age of the photo. See how fat & thick the bonnet has been repainted. As if the car is a prop for use in a movie ...maybe. For now, let's concentrate on what we have. A light chassis with near flimsy thin leaf springs. The body from left to right is showing a low cut tail with hardly room enough for a decent petrol tank, a very straighforward bonnet and then a characteristic presumably V-shaped radiator with its own extra set of louvres. Made us think of Miller. After some googling we found a car with nearly exact the same radiator, a Durant Special Miller with bob tail.  Next we found the even more similar KlineKar (also Miller?).  Over to you.  
(copyright photo Bas de Voogd text Joris Bergsma)

Comments 

 
#1 John Rehberg 2017-04-03 04:25
In August 1917 Chalmers set a 24 hour record with a Chalmers 6-30 speedster like this car. The factory then built close to 25 replicas with cycle fenders and a short windshield. This is one of those 1917 Chalmers record speedsters. Apparently stripped of fenders and windshield as the record speedster was configured.
 

Monday, 03 April 2017

