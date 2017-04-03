Previous Features A Hollywood Miller Mystery ?



Not too often our Monday morning mysteries show gents in flashy garment like this. Sender Bas de Voogd explains this a company of three buddies in or near Hollywood probably shot....

....in the late teens, early twenties. Perhaps even after a succesful racing weekend, who knows. The car right behind looks capable enough. Still we have our doubts about the age of the photo. See how fat & thick the bonnet has been repainted. As if the car is a prop for use in a movie ...maybe. For now, let's concentrate on what we have. A light chassis with near flimsy thin leaf springs. The body from left to right is showing a low cut tail with hardly room enough for a decent petrol tank, a very straighforward bonnet and then a characteristic presumably V-shaped radiator with its own extra set of louvres. Made us think of Miller. After some googling we found a car with nearly exact the same radiator, a

