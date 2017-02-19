Previous Features A lovely week in Paris





This year the items variated again from barn finds, spare parts and accessories to exclusive gleaming cars and future vehicles. Something interesting for everyone. Whereby also the mystery around the 'veteran racer' was more or less solved (a prototype of a 20s cyclecar brand).



Besides all the beauty which was offered throughout the week, we especially enjoyed the French lifestyle. With popped bottles of Champagne, French ‘’baguettes’’, and do not forget the multiple delicious cheeses, everyone was welcomed.



Thanks to friends, clients and potential customers who visited us at the PreWarCar.com-stand, we believe this week was more than succeeded. We already look forward seeing you at the next event!





Photos by Hubertus Hansmann



Add comment Paris, the city of love. This week, we and more than 100.000 national and international visitors, shared our passion for cars at the Retro Mobile. Both young and old was given an unforgettable experience, due to the sound organization and the many other well-known exhibitors in the industry.This year the items variated again from barn finds, spare parts and accessories to exclusive gleaming cars and future vehicles. Something interesting for everyone. Whereby also the mystery around the 'veteran racer' was more or less solved (a prototype of a 20s cyclecar brand).Besides all the beauty which was offered throughout the week, we especially enjoyed the French lifestyle. With popped bottles of Champagne, French ‘’baguettes’’, and do not forget the multiple delicious cheeses, everyone was welcomed.Thanks to friends, clients and potential customers who visited us at the PreWarCar.com-stand, we believe this week was more than succeeded. We already look forward seeing you at the next event!Photos by Hubertus Hansmann Next > (what is it quiz 439)