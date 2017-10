A motorshow down under

Best in Show of this year’s Motorclassica, The Australian International Concours d’Elegance & Classic Motor Show held at the heritage listed Royal Exhibiton Building in Melbourne, Australia was a worthy recipient. Radio Presenter David Berthon’s 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost London to Edinburgh Continental torpedo tourer with coachwork by Peel of Brisbane taking the honours, at the eighth running of the Southern Hemisphere’s leading event of its kind. Initially fitted with a Connaught Torpedo Tourer body, at the outbreak of WW1 this Ghost was requisitioned by the military. Following the war it was auctioned by the Ministry of Munitions and purchased by a doctor from Sydney. The car arrived in Australia in 1928 and was later used as tow-truck before being abandoned in a backyard! Subsequently rediscovered in 1966 it was fitted with the current body from a 1913 sporting Sunbeam. This year Motorclassica attracted a record crowd over the three days as it honoured 70 years of Ferrari, 100 years of Holden bodybuilding, and 110 years of Lancia. The wonderful Lancia display, organised by Marc Bondini, included a 1923 Lambda four-door torpedo, 1924 Trikappa race-about, 1927 Lambda roadster, 1930 Dilambda tourer, 1934 Lancia Augusta Berlina and a 1937 Aprilia. Having won the Vintage & Veteran Class the stunning Silver Ghost was clearly the most elegant car on display and after 15 years in the restoration, a worthy winner. However, special mention must go to the amazing 1914 Delage Type S Grand Prix 2-seater, the only one surviving. It has just undergone the amazing process of having a perfect 3D digital print of its original block made to original 100% detail and arrived and departed under its own steam.

Words and photos by James Nicholls