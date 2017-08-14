Previous Features A mystery Swedish made veteran.

Who knows the maker of this unique Swedish car? I do, but it would be great to have more information concerning handling a car of this age. It´s estimated "date of birth" is about 1907 and builder was mr C.J Molin in Eskilstuna who made bicycles for a living.He had early an interest in those "teuf-teuf"-things so he took a De Dion engine an put into his car fitted with a Longuemare carburettor as well as motorcycle wheels. Sadly there was only this one built, but luckily it has survived and was first restored in the 1960´s. Its construction let us understand tha there must have been inspiration from early cars as the steeing is of Olds´ style though when pushing rod to right the car turns to the right, and its transmission is of a friction type and no gearbox. Lights were by candles...

I would be greatful for any advices how to start the engine, a monocylindre DeDion with an "external" magneto. There are two levers for adjusting air and fuel, manual ignition (high and low?) Brakes? Yes but only at rear axle, not by rear wheels!



Words and photos by Andreas Uddling, Sweden