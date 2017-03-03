Previous Features A quick stop before the weekend begins



The weekend is almost there, you might just get ready to hit the road and start your car. Modern or classic, like the driver of this Auburn. Well, this driver/ passenger was probably to busy fixing the last things in the office and forgot to go to the loo there. But it make a great picture!



This fantastic photo was sent in by our German friend Thomas Ulrich. If you have a lovely/ interesting Friday lady photo, please let us know.



Have a good weekend.

Add comment The weekend is almost there, you might just get ready to hit the road and start your car. Modern or classic, like the driver of this Auburn. Well, this driver/ passenger was probably to busy fixing the last things in the office and forgot to go to the loo there. But it make a great picture!This fantastic photo was sent in by our German friend Thomas Ulrich. If you have a lovely/ interesting Friday lady photo, please let us know.Have a good weekend. Next > (what to choose as a service car riley or lancia)