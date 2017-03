Previous Features A rare 1907 Mieusset



Some weeks ago on Ladies' Friday I showed you a lady at the wheel of a Motobloc. In another image the same lady was seen standing beside a car, of which the left wheel was just visible. Above you can admire the full picture: it is a Mieusset, and although the license plate dates from late 1906 it is the new 1907 model.



Established in Lyon Mieusset was one of these makes, which operated in the shadow of the main car industry. Their core business was fire extinguishing equipment already for a long time and cars were produced only in small numbers. An experimental vehicle was tested as early as 1898, but real production started around 1903. Initially there was some resemblance with Rochet & Schneider, but from about 1905 they had their own characteristic look with the low bonnet side with a hinge just above the bend. From about 1908 the bonnet was more in Lorraine-Dietrich style, but the radiator had a rounded lower side. The make did seek some publicity, being present at the Paris Salon of 1905 and 1906, in the French army manoeuvres of 1905 and participating in touring and sporting events like the Coupe des Pyrénées in 1905, the Coupe Rochet-Schneider and the Mont Ventoux hill climb. Although Georgano mentions car production to have continued until 1914, I have no images after 1908 other than fire engines, so production must have been extremely low if at all.



The image of the beautiful double phaeton with our lady is one of the few of the 1907 model known to me. In the meanwhile I found out some more about her and her family. Her family name was Bourdon and they owned the house 'Le Clos Savoiroux' next to the Parc in Chambéry. Possibly they used the Château de Beauregard in La Bazoche-Gouet as a summer residence. In the accompanying picture you can see her and her sister in full touring dress.



