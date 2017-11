Previous Features

A trooper on its way in 1929

This was taken in March 1929 when Trooper "Ginger" Newton of the B.S.A.Police (British South Africa Police in Southern Rhodesia) and party was en route to Victoria Falls with police reinforcements, because of the Rhodesia Railways strike. There was no Bulawayo to Victoria Falls road back then and the party had to use an old wagon trail. In the background is their Thorneycroft six wheel lorry. In the foreground is a Trooper Joy on an AJS motorcycle. It has been identified as a 1928 AJS K6.



Text by Andre van de Loo

