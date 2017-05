Previous Features A truly sad end to our wonderful tour down under





"Almost immediately after its arrival back in the U.S. from Australia, on the night of May 12-13th my Type 30 (known as “Adelaide”; Chassis 4503; engine 4384) was stolen in a locked and secured trailer parked in the lot of the Phill Reilly Restorations shop, 5842 paradise Drive, Corte Madera CA.



Officials from several Marin County police units and the Hagerty Insurance crime specialist are already investigating the theft, which we believe might have originated at the dock when the car was unloaded from its container on Friday. Very few other people would have been aware of its return to the States."



