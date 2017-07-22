Previous Features About Quiz # 449, Enzo Ferrari with Caesar



Great, you were all right with naming the driver: in this 70th year of Ferrari cars it was nice to look back almost exactly one hundred years with the very first photo of Enzo Ferrari at the wheel of a car. And of course even this very first time with a sportscar during a racing event! We like to thank Kees van Stokkum and Adolfo Orsi for their very kind cooperation with PreWarCar. Ferrari engineer and historian Kees van Stokkum sends the words below (plus part II of his research of the early days of Enzo as a business man, see for that under Read More; or first read back

But let's not forget the quiz is about a car. Sorry it is no Fiat, no SPA, no CMN,

(UPDATE: monitor blindness made us overlook jury member Kevin Atkinson who had it all right as well. Sorry about that Kevin!)



Can't think of a better brand of car to start a brilliant career with. The make Caesar was created by Scacchi who built cars under his own name, also under the name of



19th July 1917



Past and future converged in the automobile run from Sestola to Pavullo nel Frignano, in the Apennine mountains (see map below with the important places of Enzo's early days). But nobody, be it organizer, onlooker or casual passer-by could ever have imagined that the serious-looking chauffeur of this Caesar motor car was starting there an unparallelled life in the motoring world.

His mount was the past, a car designed and constructed in Chivasso (Turin) by Caesar Scacchi, who had produced some models with a 4-cylinder engine of his own design, between 1911 and 1915, before he had to close down his factory.

The driver was looking to the future, his own future, between the wheels of a motor car. His father Alfredo had died, as had his elder brother, and his deeply affected mother was powerless in her attempts to prevent her only remaining son entering motoring competitions.

So Enzo Ferrari, 19 years old, entered his Caesar (specific history of his acquisition as yet unknown, but one could already purchase Automobile d’Occasione in Modena in 1911, see the advert below) and noted proudly at the backside of the memorial post card: " Distance 26,475 km, gradients up to 12%, time 36’12”."



(Picture kindly courtesy Adolfo Orsi. The Caesar notes are from Marche Italiane Scomparse – Torino, 1972, 1977). Great, you were all right with naming the driver: in this 70th year of Ferrari cars it was nice to look back almost exactly one hundred years with the very first photo of Enzo Ferrari at the wheel of a car. And of course even this very first time with a sportscar during a racing event! We like to thank Kees van Stokkum and Adolfo Orsi for their very kind cooperation with PreWarCar. Ferrari engineer and historian Kees van Stokkum sends the words below (plus part II of his research of the early days of Enzo as a business man, see for that under Read More; or first read back Part I ). Alfa Romeo guru Adolfo Orsi was granted us the use of the important photo found by him in 1989, which now is on display in the Museo Enzo Ferrari But let's not forget the quiz is about a car. Sorry it is no Fiat, no SPA, no CMN, no Züst , no Diatto, no.... Only jurymember Fried Stol came up with the correct make Caesar (UPDATE: monitor blindness made us overlook jury member Kevin Atkinson who had it all right as well. Sorry about that Kevin!)Can't think of a better brand of car to start a brilliant career with. The make Caesar was created by Scacchi who built cars under his own name, also under the name of Storero and Caesar. Interesting is that we see the same radiator with Züst, Fiat and other Italian cars of the era. Was this shape 'en vogue' or did they share components. The make Scacchi/Storero/Caesar was shortlived and taken over by Diatto. Kees van Stokkum liked to add that the factory buildings later on came in the hands of Maserati. It's all in the family...

Ferrari's Marketing Ladder, by Kees van Stokkum

( on the following pages chapter 2 - chapter 8 , a most thorough research for Enzo's first steps in business; (





2. Auto-biography and facts.



For many years I wondered about Ferrari’s activities in the early Twenties. I read and re-read his biography many times, in its original version as well as in many reprinted and translated forms. And of course I read the hundreds of interpretations of the many commentators and self-appointed experts on Ferrrari’s life. Every time again I wondered how easy "apparently" Enzo Ferrari had made acquaintance with people which ultimately led to his Alfa Romeo commitments. He barely needed 1 till 2 years for that. Everybody seemed to accept that, without questioning his prose. But ponder about those first years after the Great War, about the near-anarchy political and social situation in Italy and please note how Ferrari described himself as the poor half-orphan, sitting crying on a bench in a Turin park after a job refusal from the Fiat works.



After searching local circumstances of the early Twenties in Modena, browsing through contemporary newspapers of the 1910-1930 period, my belief in what Ferrari had written in his biography vanished slowly. From the press notes about his competition life it could be concluded that he must have had substantial means to his disposal, racing in cars like C.M.N., Isotta-Fraschini and Alfa-Romeo. Participation in motor races was not only a matter of acquisition of the car proper but that car had also to be prepared beforehand, to be driven to the location of the event, the driver and his companions had to be lodged, food had to be provided and in a long race like the Targa Florio one needed to organize some method of assistance along the route. Summarizing: one needed money.



Ferrari’s money came from a paternal legacy. His father Alfredo had run his own business in the metallurgical industry, employing up to about 50 workmen. He produced additional equipment for railroad construction out of which the Ferrari family got a good income and they were able to afford private motor cars. A a matter of fact, the family belonged to Modena’s civilian upper middle-class.



Head of the family Alfredo died in January 1916, aged 56. In a newspaper note, 2nd January, of his death he was described as "well-known and respected industrialist". His widow Adalgisa Bisbini then had to look after her two sons Alfredo (19) and Enzo (17) but the family was soon hit hard by another blow, when Alfredo Jr. died in December of that same year.



Enzo Ferrari recorded this in his biography but did not mention what had happened to his father’s business afterwards. He only described his own short stint in the Italian Army, without specifying dates. However, some years ago a picture of the young Enzo sitting behind the steering wheel of a Caesar motor car surfaced and this has been ascertained as a participation in the Sestola-Pavullo raid on 19th July 1917.



Ferrari’s experiences in the years thereafter in Turin and Milan have been told in his memories, but he did not bother or did not want to give dates. He just mentioned the refusal of Fiat to engage him (in the winter of 1918-’19), then follows the description of how he got a job from a Giovannoni in Turin who stripped secondhand light trucks, the chassis of which were to be sold to coachbuilders. Ferrari’s job was driving and testing those chassis.



Here the attentive reader can become confused, in his original memories Ferrari called his first employer Giovannoni and kept to that up to and including his last version of his biography, Ferrari 80.



But the translators of his first book started to call this man Giovanni. In Ferrari’s large red book Le briglie del successo (1970-1974) the name appeared also as Giovanni. It shows how embarrassing it can be to get the facts of (Ferrari) history right, because all Ferrari’s own texts appear to have been written by others (i.e. secretaries or journalists).



From that Giovannoni/Giovanni employment he switched to C.M.N. where he was also enrolled as a test driver and in 1920, after having driven with C.M.N. and Isotta-Fraschini cars in a few competition events, he began his career with Alfa ?Romeo. So within about one year the young Modenese (born in February 1898) seemed to be ready to become an official driver for the Milanese marque.



But what had really happened? Ferrari, as heir to the family capital, had given way to his desire to race cars and spent his own money on that. But in his memories he did not talk about his Isotta-Fraschini car, neither did he mention how he had tried to enter the motor car and accessory business in his native town.





3. Modena motoring environment.



Modenese motoring was well under way when Enzo Ferrari got involved. Already before the turn of the century some self-propelled vehicles, constructed by Ciro Bonacini with bodywork by local Carrozzeria Angelo Orlandi, were used to transport passengers. In the following years up till the end of the Great War (the 1898-1918 period) at least 11 national and foreign makes were represented by Modenese garagistes, according to advertisements in the local daily Gazzetta dell’Emilia. Among them were Diatto, F.I.A.T. and Lancia but also Benz, Bugatti and De Dion-Bouton. Also motorcycle products from Bianchi, Bradbury, Frera, New-Hudson and Sarolea could be acquired from Modenese shops. Some of the proprietors were Annigoni, Antonelli, Gatti, Ghiretti & Gatti, Guerzoni, Palmieri and Stefanini ? their names and activities belong to the early automotive history of Modena but have scarcely been mentioned by historians.



One of the families involved in the local business was the Stanguellini’s. Originally known in the last part of the 19th century as specialists in musical instruments they got to do with bikes, when Francesco Stanguellini went to partner his father Celso. Motor cars seemed a logical continuation and an agreement with F.I.A.T. was made, the Stanguellini’s should represent this make for about 100 years! Their own constructions would become part of the Modenese motor heritage from the 1930s onwards, rising to a climax in the Fifties.



There were several shops in Modena where bike parts, tyres for cars and motorcycles, tools, batteries and accessories could be acquired. A skilful mechanic could gather all the parts to produce bicycles by himself. And even complete motor cars were constructed by Clemente Antonelli with his Vespa between 1913 and 1915 but the war put an end to that.



After the terrible years of the Great War it took some time before local activities could be resumed. Several shops were closed because of the proprietors had had to join the Italian Army in the war years. For obvious reasons the delivery of goods was difficult in those first post-war years. But the situation was gradually getting better, as the advertisements for Itala, Lancia and Peugeot cars in the 1919 newspapers testified. And 1920 saw even more commercial ventures.



In Schmidt’s book The Roaring Races there’s a short note about Enzo Ferrari’s suburban life between Milan and Modena in 1920. In an interview granted to that author, Ferrari told him that it so happened one day, when he was near the Modenese Via Falloppia, at No. 2 he saw an advertising sign of FERT spark plugs. He was surprised to discover that the agents for that make were E. Ferrari and G. Manzini’. But, as E.F. explained to Schmidt, his friend Manzini who had been recommended to Fert by Ferrari, was so honoured by the trade agreement that as a gesture of gratitude he had associated Ferrari’s name with his own. “In reality I was not involved with that commercial venture” Ferrari said. But this gesture would have resulted in Manzini’s appointment as Alfa Romeo sales outlet for the Rome area, later on. So far this part of the interview.



Schmidt had collected an advertisement re E. Ferrari ? G. Manzini from Modena in the local paper ?Vita Goliardica’ and this had triggered his curiosity.





4. Enzo Ferrari in local business



Had Enzo Ferrari completely forgotten how he had started his local business in Modena? Or did he want to hide the truth, for whatever reason?



Here follow the facts, taken from official registrations and a local newspaper.



At 25 April 1920 Enzo Ferrari with a companion called Guido Manzini had registered an enterprise at the Modenese Chamber of Commerce (File No. 10095). They had set up shop in the Via Faloppia, an off-street of the main road Via Emilia, in the centre of the town. In fact their business had already started earlier in that year, witness the ½-page advertisements in a local newspaper in February. The partners represented FERT spark plugs, Moto-Garelli motorcycles, C.M.N. motor cars, bikes for both sexes and informed the readers that they were able to supply tyres for all sort of 2-wheelers and other vehicles. Not only that, but they were also able to offer logistic services by lorries.



They offered their wares 4 times with ½-page ads within 5 weeks in the Gazzetta dell’Emilia of February/March 1920.



But the official cooperation between Ferrari and Manzini lasted only 16 days.... At the 11th May the Chamber of Commerce was requested to dissolve the company. From the original files it can be deduced that Manzini continued with another partner called Pollastri and that Enzo Ferrari went on his own from the 1st of June onwards with his one-man business Enzo Ferrari (C. of C. File No. 10123) in the Rua Pioppa, also a side-street of the Via Emilia, near the Porta Bologna, the Eastern exit of the city. His activities were described as before, including the sales of motor cars.



To finish the Manzini connection, the earlier mentioned Manzini, who got mentioned as Alfa Romeo’s sales representative for Rome bore the name of Giuseppe (not Guido).



In the meantime Ferrari had also seen appearing his name in the news section of the local Gazzetta. His first official entry in motor racing was with his C.M.N. in the Parma - Poggia di Berceto hill climb which got a note in the paper of 4th October 1919. It was simply stated that the Modenese driver Enzo Ferrari had entered his fast C.M.N. in that race. One month later the Targa Florio was held and again Enzo Ferrari got coverage in the Modenese daily, under the heading (translated) The brilliant affirmation of the Modenese Enzo Ferrari in the X. Targa Florio. This press release appeared to have been transmitted by phone from Palermo to the paper. In this connection it may be known that local historian and author Nunzia Manicardi confided me some years ago that Enzo Ferrari passed his own information to the paper(s) so he was able to manipulate at will? Manicardi has not yet delivered proof of that statement but, however, it is a possibility. It seems quite inconceivable that a local newspaper in the North of Italy has a correspondent on the Island of Sicily, watching and commenting proceedings of a motor race. So it might have been Enzo Ferrari himself, phoning the office of the Gazzetta dell’Emilia and dictating a message to be published.



Ferraris commercial activities had not yet been commented upon in the press but this changed when he started another venture. His business in the Rua Pioppa was also short-lived, some months later he set up Carrozzeria Emilia E. Ferrari & C. (the C. was probably a Pietro Casalegno) in the Viale Jacopo Barozzi, at the North exit of the town. The Chamber of Commerce registration notes (File No. 10123 was extended) revealed that this enterprise was intended for the construction of car bodies and and ?agency’ (of car makes and parts, one presumes).



Enzo had money in abundance in 1920, apparently. Not only had he invested in several sales outlets, probably at a loss, but now also in a workshop. And in the meantime he had participated with an Isotta-Fraschini (so no more C.M.N.) in the Parma - Poggio di Berceto hill climb (May) and the Circuito di Mugello races (June). And his new mount, an Alfa - Romeo, was in the pipeline.



On the wall near the old workshop of Alfredo Ferrari, where the new Museo Casa Natale Enzo Ferrari in Modena is situated, the visitor can read today “This house was sold by Enzo Ferrari when he was twenty years old to buy his first race car, the beginning of the legend” at least more real facts about Enzo Ferrari’s early years are slowly getting exposed to publicity.



But, as Ferrari was born in February 1898 the author of the above statement is hinting at the year 1918 ? why? Simply a calculation error? Lack of knowledge of facts?



The new Carrozzeria Emilia enterprise was publicized in an extensive way ? a ¼ page advertisement appeared four times in August copies of the Gazzetta dell’Emilia. Ferrari was rewarded for his paid for ads by the editorial staff who, in the report of the Targa Florio race of 24th October 1920, described emphatically that Enzo Ferrari, who had finished 2nd in this race, was the owner of the new splendid Carrozzeria Emilia workshop. Or did he again himself dictate the text of the race report?



By the way, Ferrari had driven his new Alfa - Romeo in Sicily. His pushing manners in the business did him well as his announcement in the 2nd January 1921 daily shows Carrozzeria Emilia will represent the two Great National Makes Alfa - Romeo and C.M.N.



In the Museo Enzo Ferrari some contemporary documents about this Carrozzeria Emilia are on display. Some pictures show bodies constructed by the firm and there is also correspondence dated May 1921 from Ing. Nicola Romeo & C. to a gentleman in Mirandola, in which is stated that Enzo Ferrari is their official agent for the Modena region. The displayed items originate from the archives of Adolfo Orsi, who has also revealed a story about an existing Carrozzeria Emilia body on an Alfa - Romeo chassis which he tracked down in Greece.



This Carrozzeria Emilia business went along until 7 January 1922, when it was re-registered at the Modenese Chamber of Commerce as an exclusive Enzo Ferrari enterprise, without any partner. At the 22nd April 1922 Enzo Ferrari had an advertisement in the local Gazzetta, informing the readers that his Carrozzeria Emilia would be present at the Fiera Campionario Provinciale at 23rd and 24th April, in the Palazzo Solmi in Modena-centre. Here an exhibition of local and regional products and enterprises was organized and after the show Ferrari got positive coverage on his stand: Bellissimo lo stand della Carrozzeria Emilia di propriet? del Sig. Enzo Ferrari; (Gazzetta dell’Emilia, 28 April 1922).



However, in the autumn of 1922 this company was finished.



Analyzing this venture one wonders how Ferrari had set up this organization. He was 22 years old when he started the Carrozzeria Emilia and had only limited practical experience with the technical side of motor cars. In order to fullfill his promise to potential customers he needed skilled workforce to do the jobs, not only for constructing bodies but also to execute chassis and engine repairs. In his advertising he offered customers cost estimates preceding the repair work and to make this calculations one needs experience. Could it be that he employed former workforce from the workshop his father had once run?



Obviously he was capable to convince people-in-business that he might be a good partner, which is shown by the agencies he got for C.M.N. and Alfa ?Romeo.



Ferrari was now competing with and for Alfa - Romeo and he tried to sell cars of the make in the Modenese region. This made him an expert in the eyes of the locals who were also involved with motoring, business- or leisure-wise. What’s more, they had gotten an opportunity to judge his ability by themselves.



At 8th October 1922 (coinciding more or less with the official closure of the Carrozzeria Emilia shop) the Sport Club Modena had organized bike and motor cycle races on the Piazza d’Armi site (the present Parco Novi Sad). The pinnacle of the day was a speed demonstration by Giuseppe Campari and Enzo Ferrari, both with Alfa ?Romeos. Campari was already a well-known champion driver with a lot of Alfa ?Romeo experience but Ferrari was determined to show his fellow-citizens what motor-racing really meant to him. He succeeded to cover the two 20 kms sessions in 32’49”, Campari followed with 33’11”.



Some authors, writing about Enzo Ferrari’s achievements as a racing driver, have expressed their doubts about his capabilities as such, compared to others of that period. But this local performance must have impressed the circle of motoring enthusiasts in Modena, because beating a man of the Campari mould really meant something.



This happy victory might have strengthened Enzo’s belief that he could make another business start in his hometown, after his first failures.



So Ferrari set up another firm, now as an Alfa - Romeo sales agency. The official registration was 9th January 1923, the registered company was called Agenzia Generale Automobili Alfa Romeo Enzo Ferrari (again filed under No. 10123) and he had set up quarters at the Piazzale Carmine, a small off-side of the Via Emilia near the San Biagio church (Porta Bologna).





5. Alfa - Romeo sales representative full-blown



In October 1923 he advertised as Agenzia Alfa Romeo, without his own name, offering the Alfa RL with bodies by local specialist Renzo Orlandi. This ad was followed by another one in January 1924, once again in collaboration with Renzo Orlandi but now Ferrari had added his own name, as General Agent for Ing. Nicola Romeo & C.



It can be taken for granted that Ferrari sold several cars that year, as he moved at the turn of the year to more spacious surroundings. He proudly advertised in January 1925 that the Auto Garage Gatti (one of the first Modenese motoring service garages at Via Emilia Est No. 5) housed now also the Alfa ?Romeo agency by Cav. Enzo Ferrari, representative for the Emilia and Romagna regions. This is the first publicity in which Ferrari used his honorary title.



The year 1925 meant also another important step for Ferrari’s marketing ladder. He was requested by the Sport Club Modena to act as the sports director for several of their competition events on the Piazza d’Armi site, where races for bikes, motor cycles and also (light) motor cars were due. The 27-year old performed this job with verve, which did not go unnoticed in the local press where descriptions like "first-rate", "authoritative" and "perfect" for his behaviour and actions were used.



Enzo Ferrari was not the only Modenese citizen who participated in motoring events. One of his forerunners was Claudio San Donnino, son of politician Avv. Pier Luigi San Donnino, 2 times Mayor of Modena between 1908 and 1914.



Claudio S.D. ran a motoring business and garage, acting as agency for the Harley-Davidson motor cycle to which he added Citro?n and O.M., followed by Steyr, to his portfolio. His original business partner was called Urbini and they traded as Agenzia Modenese Automobili, which was succeeded by the Societa Emiliana Vendita Automobili which was a partnership of San Donnino & Bonfiglioli.



This business ventures were supported by active participation in motoring events and San Donnino did not hesitate to make public the virtues of Citro?n cars. He was one of the first advertisers (in 1925) who mentioned sponsors for oil (Veedol) and petrol (Shell) in his publication, a practice which was to be followed by Enzo Ferrari in 1927.



Another marketing action, a novelty, was taken by San Donnino in 1926. He had requested his Citro?n customers to offer their opinions about their acquisitions and in a one-page advertisement of the Gazzetta dell’Emilia of 1 July he had printed 15 summaries of their comments, a real consumer report. Another example of a Modenese initiative which has been taken over by Ferrari when he publicized opinions re his Scuderia in the years to come (1931 - 1933).



The name of San Donnino could also be found as Sandonnino. In November 1905 the family-name had been officially changed into the spaced version.



But Ferrari had also his own brain-waves. In May 1925 the Alfa ?Romeo factory team went testing the new 2 litre Grand Prix cars, designed by Vittorio Jano, on the Piantonia course area, at the South of Fornova di Taro, part of the Parma ? Poggia di Berceto hill climb. The VIPs of the team, consisting of the drivers Antonio Ascari and Giuseppe Campari, constructor Jano and carburettor designer Memini gathered in Modena (a mere 50 miles distant) at Thursday 14th May to have dinner, in which some members of the towns’ upper ten also took part. From the content of the press report can be deducted that Enzo Ferrari had a hand in this.



The chair was taken by Senator Antonio Vicini (former Deputy of Modena in the Italian Senate) and among those present were Avv. Enzo Levi (who was or would become Enzo Ferrari’s lawyer), Dott. Ferruccio Testi (business man, sports events organizer and dilettante photo reporter of those events) and Sig. Renzo Orlandi of the Modenese carrozzeria. According to the report of the meeting it was a pleasant one and Enzo Ferrari delivered the final speech. This informal event added new wool to Ferrari’s knitting, showing his relations to his Modenese acquaintances.



The year would bring another step on the ladder. Here and there in the Modenese motoring quarters talks were held about a specific organization for owners of motor cars, to care for them and to organize events. Shortly after the turn of the year it was announced that out of the Sport Club Modena two new sections would arise, one caring for car owners and another one for riders of motor bikes. In the Gazzetta of 22 January 1926 it was written that as Director of the Sporting Committee was nominated Cav. Enzo Ferrari, "winner of many sporting events".



About one month later the Automobile Club di Modena was born and it was quickly decided to join other cities and to settle for a proper motor race in town.



Enzo Ferrari’s commercial business went obviously well, too. In April 1926 he decided to invest in an advertisement of one complete page in the local paper in which he publicized the new Alfa ? Romeo 6C1500, plus the earlier R.M.U., R.L.T. and R.L.SS. models. It was specified that all were fitted with Pirelli Cord tyres. And he had also added a new business address, Via Montegrappa in Bologna, from where he could serve existing and potential customers in that town and region. This coincides with the decision of the Maserati brothers, who ran their business in Bologna, to construct cars of their own marque starting in that same year.



A good two months later Ferrari had another 1-page publication in the Modenese daily, informing the readers about the Alfa - Romeo competition successes.



One might call these ads hefty investments, the best part of 3.000 Lire for one page. The already mentioned Claudio San Donnino was also a regular advertiser, who made use of 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 pages, and had to make his money out of selling 5 HP Citro?ns for 16.000 lire, ready for take away. His business rival Annigoni offered the 5 HP Peugeot 2-seater Torpedo for 15.300 Lire whilst Alfa - Romeo R.L. and R.M. models went for prices over 30.000 Lire, but in these cases for rolling chassis only. So one had to spend another sum for the body.



Also this year Enzo Ferrari was requested to act as Clerk of the Course for the bike and motor cycle competition which the Sport Club Modena organized at 24th May (Memorial Day of Italy’s Declaration of War in 1915). And once again the readers of the Gazzetta were reminded of him being one of the "heroes of motor racing".



After his two 1-page ads investment Ferrari reckoned probably that it had been enough for that year, but it can be assumed that he played yet another publicity card. In the paper of 3 July a report of the shareholders’ meeting of the Societ? Anonima Italiana Ing. Nicola Romeo & C. was published. This was an unusual article in this local paper, which barely contained industrial reports out of the vicinity of Modena, let alone that such news from a national level was published. It is quite conceivable that Ferrari had a hand in this, maybe to please local Fascist powers as well as his customers as the report had a positive tendency. Attention was given to the industrial production of aeronautical engines which were in full supply for the Royal Air Force, and it was underlined that they were fully approved by the Government.





6. The year 1927...



Enzo Ferrari had been entered by Alfa ?Romeo as their 4th driver in a P2 in the Grand Prix d’Europe, near Lyon (France) in August 1924. He did participate in preliminary practice sessions in July but then went home in a bad mood. Some days before the official practice he had let known the management in Milan that he would not be present in Lyon, because he did not feel well.



Much has been written on that and much has been assumed. His marriage, his health situation, his fear of the fast GP car which was so much different to the production Alfas with which Ferrari used to compete. It is clear, however, that Enzo’s advance to becoming a true international racing driver was stopped, maybe a dream vanished in smoke.



He quit active racing after from August 1924 until May 1927, so nearly 3 years.



Be that as it may, he certainly had worked on his business and social environment in that period, as has been showed in the above account of his local moves in Modena. Maybe still without a specific target, but that was likely to change in the coming years.



The year 1927 started with attractive notices for motor racing enthusiasts in Italy, who were informed of a new type of competition, a race of abt. 1600 kilometre (1000 Miles) length which had to be performed in one day. The readers of the Gazzetta of 22nd March were informed about the time schedule from the start of the race in Brescia till the expected passage through Modena, complete with the route through the town. They got also the news that local sportsman Claudio San Donnino, elected President of the Automobile Club Modena, would take part in the race in a Bugatti.



No words about Enzo Ferrari in this case.



The race took part on Saturday and Sunday 26-27 March and was won by drivers of an O.M., this marque also occupying 2nd and 3rd position in the general classification. Alfa - Romeo cars finished in 7th and 9th position, but did not win their 3-litre class. The F class for touring cars up to 1500 cc was won by a Bugatti.



A small ad appeared in the Gazzetta dell’Emilia of 28th March, proudly mentioning this Bugatti result. It had been inserted by the S.E.V.A. firm of San Donnino which obviously was appointed as agency for this make. One day later the newspaper showed a bigger advertisement in which the S.E.V.A. proudly announced that O.M. had gained the first 3 positions in the Coppa Mille Miglia.



Also Stanguellinis had informed the Modenese readers about the good result of the Fiat 509 in the 1100 class with an ad in the paper of 28th March.



Modena had now got an early motor racing warming up and the leading forces of the Automobile Club were eager to exploit this atmosphere. In the newspaper of 29th March, so immediately after the Mille Miglia race, they passed some news about their 1. Circuito Modenese di velocit?, due 5 June.



In May more news was to come, but in the meantime Enzo Ferrari, racing driver, took the attention of the public. It appeared that at the last moment he had decided to enter a car in the II. Circuito di Alessandria and he showed that, after his sabbatical of several years, he still had the necessary qualities of a racing driver, by winning fair and square. The Gazzetta reported ?La trionfale “rentrée” di Enzo Ferrari sul II. Circuito di Alessandria’.



An extra bonus for Enzo Ferrari the businessman from Modena was 2nd place of his fellow citizen Angelo Chieregato, formerly competing with Citro?n cars but now at the wheel of his own Alfa - Romeo 3-litre. It can be taken for granted that Chieregato was one of Ferrari’s customers.



A description of the course of the 1. Circuito Modenese on 5 June is outside the scope of these words. It was not simply a matter of Enzo Ferrari dominating the 225 mi. race with his new 1500 cc Alfa - Romeo but to fight it out with Attilio Marinoni who had an identical car. At the finish the time difference between the No. 1 and 2 was a split second (0.8), compared with the total duration of 3 hrs. 20 mins. 25 sec.



The Gazzetta told its readers on Monday 6th June: "Il nostro concittadino Enzo Ferrari trionfa nel I. Circuito Modenese".



With his win Ferrari collected 20.000 Lire of the available 66.500 stakes. So he had cash to pay for a commercial follow-up, but this did not materialize in that same paper. Bugatti agency S.E.V.A. and Fiat representative Stanguellini outdid the overall winner by proudly advertising the results of their makes in this first Circuito Modenese, the day after, as did Dunlop who had provided the tyres for the winning cars.



But on Wednesday 8th June the Ferrari advertisement was ready for publication. It was in vertical position, ½ page, and told the reader that Ferrari and Marinoni (no Christian names mentioned) with Alfa ?Romeo 1500 had finished 1. and 2. in the Modenese race. The Dunlop Cord tyres were mentioned, as were Bosch (ignition), Excelsior (shock-absorbers), Champion (sparkplugs), Rudge Withwort (wheels) and Shell (petrol and engine lubricants) apparently the copywriter had had difficulty in the correct spelling of the Whitworth brand?



For Enzo Ferrari this victory must have been a very valuable asset. With his win in Alessandria, three weeks before the Modenese event, he had found again self-assurance as a competition driver and now he had shown in the duel with the experienced Marinoni that he still had to be reckoned with. Moreover, the mechanics from his workshop had proved that they knew how to prepare cars for racing purposes, as the results obtained by several customers showed.



One can imagine Enzo Ferrari’s feelings in the week of 6th June 1927.



From a commercial point of view it cannot be proved if Ferrari sold more cars as a result of this victory, by lack of figures. But his business went probably well enough as he publicised another ½ page advertisement in August, after the Coppa Acerbo (for racing cars) and Abruzzo (for touring cars) races in Pescara. Before that event it was written that Enzo Ferrari would take part, but after the race it turned out that Alfa - Romeo had not been able to provide a 1500 cc car in time.



However, Ferrari could make public some convincing victories of the Milan make. Not only had Campari won the Acerbo cup on 6th August, but Modenese driver Chieregato was the overall winner of the Abruzzo prize which had been contested the next day. And at that same date three Alfa-drivers had dominated the Cuneo-Colle della Maddalena hillclimb with their 6 C 1500s. So 3 victories in 24 hours, said Ferrari in his advertisement, where again Shell as provider of petrol and motor oils was mentioned.



Two months thereafter, the newspaper of 8th October included another ½-page Ferrari publication. It said that the AR 1500 was available in two different Torpedo and also in two Saloon versions, as 4-5 or as 6-seaters. Now the Pirelli Cord tyres were mentioned again as standard equipment.





7. ... and 1928.



From a publicity point of view, which is so directly related to attention for commercialism, the year 1927 could not have been better for Enzo Ferrari’s stepping on the marketing ladder. But 1928 showed a repeat of that and the results of both years were a strong stimulus for Ferrari’s self-confidence.



First: the outcome of the 2nd Mille Miglia. The race was now more directed towards the participation of ?racy cars’ instead of touring cars and it attracted also foreign competitors like factory-entered Bugattis. But at the end the overall winners were Campari and Ramponi with the Alfa - Romeo 6 C 1500, and in the 1500 cc class this particular model filled the first 7 positions. Small wonder that Enzo Ferrari wanted to inform the subscribers of the Gazzetta dell’Emilia, i.e. potential customers, about this result with (again) a ½-page ad at 3rd April. And again Shell, Pirelli, Bosch and Rudge Withvorth (the correct spelling of this name was not yet mastered) were mentioned.



Then came the III. Circuito d’ Alessandria race. Full marks for the Modenese racing driver Enzo Ferrari, who won with his Alfa, and also praise for that other sportsman Chieregato who finished 5th , in the editorial columns of the local Gazzetta.



A good practice for the II. Circuito di Modena on the 20th May. The outcome of this event can be summarized from the Gazzetta’s headline ?Enzo Ferrari vince brillantemente’ and this has not to be translated into English. And Angelo Chieregato’s 2nd place, as usually with his own 3-litre Alfa ?Romeo, contributed to the rejoicings.



It took some days, as in the past, before the Enzo Ferrari advertisement appeared (Thursday 24th May) , but this time the content was different from the earlier versions. The lay-out was now horizontally spread over (as usual) half a page, a bold letter-type was used to proclaim the winning car of the local race but also the full name of Enzo Ferrari was printed in bold capitals. Never before Ferrari had emphasized his own name so strongly in a publication.



He did not pay attention to the result of his customer Chieregato, but suppliers/sponsors Pirelli, Champion, Bosch and Shell got mentioned.



The year still held 7 months to come but for Ferrari it was apparently enough. Giulio Schmidt has written in detail about Ferrari’s competition life in the rest of 1928 and of 1929 but there are no remarkable facts which might have contributed to Ferrari taking another valuable step on the marketing ladder.



He did not bother to advertise after another Mille Miglia victory for Alfa - Romeo in 1929.





8. 1929 _ The Scuderia and another publicity topic.



The words of how the Scuderia Ferrari was founded have been retold so many times that no Ferrari passionato can state he does not have any idea about that. Still, there is more to it than what has always been told and explained.



On the 28th September 1929 racing driver Baconin Borzacchini pushed his Maserati V4 (the "Sedici") over a 10 kilometre road course near Cremona, Italy. He averaged just above 246 kms/hr, a world record.



To honour constructor Alfieri Maserati, his brothers Ettore and Ernesto, the driver and the mechanics a dinner was organized by Bolognese authorities. This took place the week after the Cremona course, Saturday 5th October 1929 in the Casa del Fascio in Bologna.



Among the invited guests was Enzo Ferrari, who, according to the report in the Modenese Gazzetta dell’Emilia of 7th October, was acclaimed strongly.



During dinner Ferrari talked with his table-partners about motor racing (of course) and presented them an initiative how to organize a racing team.



He had already made up his mind how to model it and apparently he was able to convince them immediately or at short notice about the benefits of such an organization. Only 2 weeks later, in the paper of 19th October, the formation of the Scuderia Ferrari was announced, and the names of Mario Tadini and Alfredo Caniato, co-founders with Enzo Ferrari, mentioned.



Apart from this activity, the outlines of which probably have grown into his mind for a long time already, Ferrari kept his eyes also open for local events and development.



In the autumn of 1929 it was announced that the King of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, would visit Modena at Sunday 3rd November. The Gazzetta dell’Emilia of the 2nd November published extensive reports about the coming visit, the importance of it, the nobility and gentry involved (crown-prince Umberto di Savoie would accompany his father, escorted by the Dukes of Bergamo and Pistoia). It was a thick newspaper, to be read and re-read, to keep it as a collector’s item.



There were the usual small advertisements for local products, but one stood out: Enzo Ferrari’s Alfa ?Romeo recommendation, as usual over a half page and including the names of the suppliers Pirelli and Shell. It was the only ad of this format in the whole paper.



The newspaper of Monday 4th November, full of detailed reports about the King’s visit, showed the Ferrari advertisement once again. An example of Ferrari’s feeling for marketing.



And lest we forget ? this publicity item informed the would-be Alfa - Romeo buyer that the Ferrari sales & service organization now encompassed 5 branches, in Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna and Reggio Emilia.



Enzo Ferrari was 10 years in business. He had experienced the elements of failure, of desillusions, of luck, of progress. He had taken hold of the ladder and he had started to climb. In 1929 every Italian with just a small knowledge of motor racing knew already who was Enzo Ferrari from Modena.



With the Scuderia the name of the founder would cross the frontiers. In the next 10 years this name would get international notoriety.



