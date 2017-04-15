Previous Features About What is it Quiz #442: Russo-Balt 24-55



A quiz that we thought was quite difficult and therefore, we gave some hints. Well, that clearly worked. Not sure it was because of the hints or because of the fanstastic car but no less than 21 comments were sent in.



The first one came from 'some bloke' and he was definitely correct with his answer saying it is 'a really awesome car'. But what we asked for was the make and all the other facts that you can come up with.



The car was a 1911/1912 Russo-Balt, Modell 24-55. It took part in the 1912 Monte Carlo rally, driven by Russian Andrej Platonovich Nagel from St. Petersburg (as can be seen on the photo) to Monte Carlo. Most people thought they finished 9th overall, which was incorrect. They did finish first but were at the end classified at the ninth place, as the first Monte Carlo-Rallys were a combination of concourse d'elegance, usability of the car and sportive event. Taking all the criterias in account the jury of the rally came to the conclusion that the Russo-Baltique should be classified at the 9th place.

Quite some contesters to the quiz came to the right answer regarding the make and the type.

A fun fact came from Alan Spencer; ' The driver, Andrej Nagel, had to do all the driving because the day before the start of the event, his co-driver broke his arm starting the car!'



Best en most complete answers came from: Arild Heie, Fried Stol, Stuart Penketh, Kevin Atkinson. But the best was from Oliver. He was rather precise about the Monte Carlo result of the team.

