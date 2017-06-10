- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
Wolseley-Siddeley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
About what is it? Quiz #446: A 1905 Raleigh
No, not a Duerkopp as mentioned by George T. Cassidy, though the engine of this car indeed did come from Germany. The car is of English origin, as Kevin Atkinson describes very correctly: “The car is a 1905 Raleigh, designed by T. J. Biggs. It used a four cylinder 10hp Fafnir engine but didn't get past the prototype stage. It was the only car Raleigh produced until 1915 when they built a shaft driven 11hp cyclecar. Most modern references describe it as a 16hp, however Bigg’s own records, written in 1915 (which still exist) clearly call it a 10hp. It was driven in the 1905 Kettleby Hillclimb by G.P. Mills, again as a 10hp. Theodore James Biggs, of car producers Eastmead-Biggs, would later design the TT Humber, racers for Arrol-Johnston (including the first engine with an aluminium crankcase and water jacket) and the Beardmore Precision Motorcycle, before he joined Aster Engineering in 1922. He remained with the company through its merger with Arrol-Johnston Ltd in 1927 when it became Arrol-Aster. In 1939, at the age of 70, he joined the Austin Motor Company. He died in Birmingham in June 1959 at the age of 89.” I guess the 16hp was a printer's error already in the first edition of the Georgano. Interesting is also that the same George P. Mills would drive and win the Heavy Touring Car race of the 1907 TT in a Beeston-Humber! The most well-known product of the Raleigh motoring adventures however was yet to come: in 1929 a three-wheeled parcel van (the Karryall) would be produced, followed by a passenger tricar, the Safety Seven. When Raleigh turned again to cycles only in 1935, chief designer T.L. Williams of the Raleigh Motor Department decided to continue the production of the van under the name of Reliant. A passenger version was added in 1952. Which we all know of course ... So Kevin, congratulations with your win: you may call yourself the King of the PreWarCar Whatisit-Quiz for the next two weeks!
Saturday, 10 June 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 2634 guests and 1 member online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentifiedwww.Motor-DOCTOR.CO.UK
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Aero
Aircraft
Albion
Alfa Romeo
Alvis
American
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Ariel mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
Brasier
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chaigneau-Brasier
Chalmers
Chandler
Charron
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clément
Clément Bayard
Clement-Bayard
Cletrac
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
D.K.W.
Daimler
Darmont
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
DeSoto
DFP - Doriot-Flandrin-Parant.
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Douglas mc
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
Frazer Nash
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Graham
Grégoire
Gutbrod
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hillman Minx
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
Jensen
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Le Zèbre
Lea Francis
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
Motosacoche mc
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Napier
Nash
National US
NSU
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Orient
Overland
Packard
Panhard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
Scat
Sheffield-Simplex
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Solex
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Standard (England)
Star
Star (UK)
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Tempo
Terraplane
Tracta
Triumph
Turcat-Méry
U.S.
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Vermorel
Voisin
Volkswagen
Vulcan
Wanderer
Willys
Willys Knight
Winton
Wolseley
Wurttemburg
Yale