About What is it quiz #451: 1911 Peugeot Type 135

No, it is not a Berliet, which had a much higher bonnet, but a Peugeot indeed, as mentioned by both Craig Gillingham and Fried Stol. Identification features are the low bonnet with rather low, vertical bonnet sides, size and spacing of the louvres, the broad radiator shell, the high and narrow radiator filler tube, the outward bending rear dumb irons and especially the very large wheel hub on the rear wheels. If I see that hub, I'm for 99,9% certain that I'm looking at a Peugeot.



Regarding the dating: the large wheel hubs were present from about 1909, a complete set of electric lights including electric horn was rare before 1910, whereas the torpedo dash including front door came into normal use in this type of town cars from about 1910 too. On the other hand, the step from bonnet to torpedo dash is still a large one without any compromise, so 1911 will be about the upper date of this car. On the basis of the looks of the car and the fact that it doesn't have chain drive anymore, I tend to follow therefore Craig's suggestion for a 1911 type 135.



And finally the body: indeed a limousine of course being a closed car with large windows next to the passenger seats. The origin of the limousine name is unclear, where usually it is thought that the name is derived from two-wheeled carts from the Limousin region in France. Windows seemed to have been absent in these carts however. Some years ago I read another, slightly more convincing origin of the name in the small, but very complete book “Coachbuilding” by Jonathan Wood (Shire Publications, 2008): To protect the contents in their wagons, the farmers applied a coarse woollen cloth. This woollen cloth type was produced in the Limousin region, well-known for its tapistry weaving industry. If it's true? Who knows ...



Fried Stol and Fredy Ley suggested Labourdette as the coachbuilder, which is a very creditable one. Although the limousine body doesn't seem to be very special, the torpedo dash with the backward curving top is a feature which can be observed regularly on Labourdette bodies of that period.



So, counting all the pluses I declare Craig Gillingham the winner this time, congratulations! But to be honest, Fried Stol finished second really close on his heels ...







