About What is it quiz #455: Brennabor Type A

So here we are with the solution of quiz #455: Ok, at first, I have to apologize for one term in my quiz-text: I wrote “Production ended during World War II (…)”, but forgot to tell, that the automobile-production ended already in 1933/34.But afterwards, the production was still on with bicycles and motorbikes.

So now for the car, we searched for: It is, of course, a Brennabor Type A and regarding Hans-Heinrich von Fersen's book “Autos in Deutschland 1920-1939”, the exact Type should be the “AS Landaulet”, built in 1929. But after reading your answers and some research, I´m not quite sure, if it really is this Type. Well, ok, I´m VERY sure that it is not, as a Type called AS never existed. Brennabor built the Types ASL, ASK, AL, AK, AFL and finally the AFK, which all look very similar. But what were the differences: The types mainly differed in the wheelbase, the engine, and the gearbox. The “S”- and the “F”- versions had the bigger 3.1-litre engine with an output of 55 HP (2.5-litre engine / 45 HP for AL and AK) and the “L”-versions had the long wheelbase of 3290 mm (3000 mm for the short version). And instead of the four-speed gearbox, the “F”- versions had one ratioless. So how can we narrow down the possible types? The car is a “Landaulet” and by that, we can exclude all types with an “L”, as they were only built with “Pullmann”-saloon bodys. Still, we have three versions, that may fit. But there is one more detail, that only Christian Günzel wrote: The car on the pictures has disc-wheels and (as far, as I know) they were only mounted on the 45 HP cars. The 55 HP cars always had wooden spokes, you could also find on some of the cars with the small engine. Regarding this details, the only conclusion is, that it HAS to be a “Brennabor Type AK”

But because I am not absolutely sure, if there may have been a disc-wheel ASK or AFK, the quiz-answer is “Short-Wheelbase Brennabor Type A”.

And here some additional details, our contestants wrote:

Anders Svenfelt knew, that Carl Reichstein took part in the 1913 Stockholm-Gothenburg competition and also showed up at the Brooklands track in 1910. Fried Stol tells us about the “Brennaborette” delivery cars and Gerd Klioba knew, that the Landaulet body was advertised with the wonderful phrase “the car with open sky”. Well done!

A very good answer also from Salvador Claret. He knew, that the Landaulet body was only sold on the short wheelbase cars while Fritz Hegemann mainly concentrated on the technical data.

Josef Boers answer sadly has more than the maximum of 100 words, but nevertheless, he had some information, including the “Internationale Alpenfahrt 1928”, that Brennabor won with four Type AKS cars and he also tells us about the AKS pick-up at the Volante Museum / Germany.

Sorry, Hans Compter, your answer was too late. Very nice answers from all of you! But the five points go to Christian Günzel, who had at first a good answer, and afterward added the “disc-wheels”. And by considering this, he was the only participant with the correct “Type AK” solution.

5 Points: Christian Günzel

3 Points: Josef Boers, Fritz Hegemann, Frank Sauerwald, Fedor, Salvador Claret, M.Steinbrink, Gerd Kiloba, Robert Hafner, Fried Stol, Anders Svenfelt and Michael Schlenger

1 Point: Tom St.Martin





1. Gerd Klioba 8

2. Luc Ryckaert 5

3. Christian Günzel 5

4. Fritz Hegemann 4

5, Salvador Claret 4





