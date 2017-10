About What is it quiz #456: Claveau 6CV "Auto-Bloc"

Ten good answers for last weeks quiz. The car, we were searching for is the "Claveau 6CV Auto-Bloc" - prototype of the early 1930s. But what or who is a "Claveau"? Emile Claveau was not a professional automotive engineer. He studied painting at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Tours. But in 1923 he started his automotive career.



Claveau’s first “4CV” model featured an aerodynamic silhouette, a little bit like a mixture of Rumpler and Leyat. It was offered as a sedan/saloon or as a cabriolet roadster. A choice of engines was offered, either an air-cooled four-cylinder unit or a two-cylinder two-stroke unit, sitting in front of the rear axle. In 1930, during a time, when many other marques appeared with rear engines, Claveau showed up with the prototype, we have been looking for (and Gerd Kiloba, you are right, our picture showed the final version of 1932). It was a very modern streamlined pontoon-style front-engine and front-wheel-drive car, again much ahead of its time. The car also featured independent suspension on all four wheels. The engine was a V4 with a displacement of 1125 cc (76 x 80 mm). After the war, Claveau appeared again. This time, with a 2.3-litre V8 powered car, he called the "Descartes". Claveaus last creation was shown in 1956. This car was powered by a DKW 3=6 two-stroke engine, but it was a non-drivable exhibit. The car was saved from a scrapyard and after 50 years, it was finally finished and driven in 2006, after a restoration, including the adding of some parts, you would have missed before. Like for example a fuel tank.



So let´s see, who will add the five points to his account:



Robbie Marenzi and "poisson" came up with short, but correct answers. "A little bit" longer was Marco Gastaldis answer. Very good, very complete, but sorry Marco, you more than tripled the maximum limit of 100 words! Another short and right answer came from Frank Sauerwald. Correct answer No.6 came from Gerd Klioba, who told us about the engine of this car. And also noted, that the picture shows the latest evolution of the 6cv. Also, Fritz Hegemann identified the car and also tells about Claveaus other projects. Luc Ryckaert and Alan Spencer had the full name of "our" car in their answers and they tell us much about Emile Claveau himself (Luc) and a good summary of the Claveau cars (Alan), while Nick Simpson also came with a right, but short and unfortunately too late answer. Henk Visscher gave us the most information about the quiz car and also noted the patent, Claveau got on his pontoon-style body. And so we declare him to our this week's five-point winner!



Three points go to Frank Sauerwald, Gerd Klioba, Fritz Hegemann, Luc Ryckaert, "poisson", Robbie Marenzi and Alan Spencer, while Marco Gastaldi receives one point for his very complete, but very long answer.



Total score: 1. Gerd Klioba 17 points

2. Fritz Hegemann 13 points

3. Luc Ryckaert 11 points

4. Henk Visscher 10 points

5. Alan Spencer 9 points