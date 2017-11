Previous Features About What is it quiz #457: Gladiator 12HP





No, not a Clément, but indeed a Gladiator, which most of the contestants had indicated. The complete and correct answer was given by Gerd Klioba, who also knew that the photo was originally published in The Sketch. Shown here is a similar photo in Country Life, showing the 12 HP Gladiator tonneau from a different angle but with the same acting and singing beauties Marie Studholme, Ethel Sydney and Violet Lloyd. Gerd also had heard some bells ringing on the whereabouts of Miss Cissie Roberts. The postcard was sent to Miss Roberts on the following address: The Ring of Bells, St. James Street in Taunton (a pub still in existence, by the way). We will probably never know if this Cissie Roberts was the same person as Cissie Roberts the Gifted Girl Preacher and Evangelist!



Anyway, the winner of the contest this time is Gerd Klioba with all answers correct and winner of the bonus point, giving him the full 5 points. He is closely followed by Henk Visscher with 3 points, and for the rest, Robbie Marenzi gathered 2 points, and Alan Spencer and Fritz Hegemann both 1 point.



So, this gives us the following top 5:

1. Gerd Klioba 25 points

2. Fritz Hegemann 17 points

3. Henk Visscher 13 points

4. Alan Spencer 13 points

5. Luc Ryckaert 12 points



