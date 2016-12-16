- Home
|
Previous Features
Adler Trumpf mysterious roadster
Wednesday, 14 December 2016
|
Thanks for your assessment - obviously you find the car as fascinating as I do!
Three points from my side: Firstly, I have taken a thorough look at the original (uncompressed) photo and cannot find any signs of fixing pegs on the rim and the frontscreen. Secondly, the headlamps are definitively German pieces featuring the distinctive "Bosch" pattern in the glass. And thirdly: Why (and where) would anyone go to great lengths combining parts of a 1930s British car and a German one, just to obtain that specific look?
I'd prefer a simpler explanation: Someone loved the sporting looks of contemporary British roadsters and had this special section made for his Adler roadster by a capable body shop. Or maybe the whole body is a one-off.
We shouldn't underestimate the prestige aspect which played an important role also for buyers of decent middle class cars. Even with regard to small cars there was a client segment where people would happily spend money for a beautiful body.
The fabulous luxury convertible and roadster bodies offered by DKW for their tiny 2-stroke cars perfectly illustrate this (if interested see my chronological online gallery of prewar DKW cars: https://klassiker-runde-wetterau.com/gallery-german-vintage-classic-cars/dkw-2-stroke-front-drive-cars/).
I still hope, anyone will solve the mystery of this outstandingly beautiful Adler!
If you look at the very edge of the cowl over the dashboard there is a round bead. This could be a swage in the metal but looks more like a fabric piping. If it is a piping then that implies a joint at a very funny place, which in turn implies a home built body.
The windscreen frame does not appear to have started out life on those curved castings and the tops where Steve points out the hood fittings appear way too low.
I also suspect the headlamp glass to be a lucas pattern.
So if it is a home built body what could the parts be from? Take a look at the 1934 Singer Le Mans. It has the same scuttle humps with the rather distinctive double curve per hump. Most cars at the time (including Singer from 1935) only had a single curve per hump. Perhaps it is a Singer top grafted onto an Adler scuttle, hence the joint in an odd place. The windscreen shape would also seem to be a good match.
I have no idea where the curved castings are from but could easily be not automotive. All in all a really nice and thought provoking photo!
I also like Steve's idea that the car was inspired by contemporary British sportscars. Indeed, the very low windshield and the double arches on the cowl don't look particularly "German".
By the way: The photo from my collection was definitively taken before WW2, hence, it can't be a home-made postwar car (that the German army disdained front-wheel drive cars, is a myth, by the way. Wehrmacht officers simply loved the Citroen Traction Avant models, for example. And lots of wartime photos in my collection show front-driven DKW and Adler cars serving in army units).
From my point of view, the crucial question (apart from the girl's name) is: Which manufacturer could have made this fine body showing such distinct features like the curved upper dashboard rim?
Well, gentlemen?
Not only are the front windshield and the upper rim of the instrument panel different, but also the louvres and the side trim are distinctive.
While your suggestion of the man being Huschke von Hanstein and the lady being Madame Itier has some appeal, the Racing Baron was a very slim man and Madame Itier had dark hair, whereas the girl on the photo is a blonde...
http://www.autogallery.org.ru/adltr17.htm