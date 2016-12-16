Adler Trumpf mysterious roadster



Michael Schlenger sent in another picture of his wonderful collection of "Adler" photos. The attached one has already caused serious head-scratching even among (supposed) experts.



It definitively shows an Adler from the 1930s, most probably a car based on the popular front-wheel drive model "Trumpf". While similar two-seater convertibles or roadsters were available by several manufacturers and are well-documented, this one appears to be a mystery.



The most distinctive part is the nicely curved section behind the windscreen (see photos below). So far, I was unable to find a picture of another Adler 2-seater with the same feature. Also, the one-piece windscreen which appears to be tiltable looks unique to me.



On the 3rd photo one can see a potential manufacturer's or dealer's badge above the sill - perhaps someone recognizes it.



