Previous Features
An Amilcar-Martin 6 cylinder special
"Near the end of the sixties, last century, I drove through Europe in a vintage Amilcar, 1100cc 6-cylinder from 1928. It took me 5 hours to drive from Paris to Amsterdam, leaving behind a large number of astonished Simca, Renault and Peugeot drivers........who could not cope with the speed of that small thoroughbred".
These words were the starting point to find out more about the small coupé with an AMILCAR script on the radiator and to get it back on the road again.
Today it's 7 years ago that the Dutch writer and passionate connoisseur of Vintage cars, Rudy Kousbroek passed away at the age of 80 years.
He left behind, apart from his literature, a very special car that he used to drive when he lived and worked in Paris.
Although there is still a lot unclear about this Amilcar-Martin or Martin-Amilcar as featured on some official documents from the past, let's summarize some of the facts:
The car was bought by Rudy Kousbroek in 1968 in Paris from Monsieur Jean Martin.
It carried plate number: 7112 Y 92.
The Amilcar-Martin has been brought to Holland in 1970 and remained untouched in a garage box until 2005. Since 2006 the car is on the road again.
The coupé has been built as a "special' by Jean Martin in Paris and is as such unique.
According to Kousbroek this French engineer had built the car completely by himself, probably just after World war II when cars and parts where scarce. This seems to be confirmed by the French registration of the car mentioning type HS46 MODIFI (probably meaning Hors Serie Modifié 1946)
Obviously, the basic parts of the car are donated by an Amilcar CGSs from 1928: Front axle, rear axle, parts of the transmission, hand break lever; petrol tank; most of the instruments.
But who can identify the chassis that has been built on purpose or is a modified frame from another car just being available at that time?
The engine is BMW 315, 1490 cc, 6-cilinder but with modified inlet manifold and a single Solex carburettor. The 4-spead gearbox is BMW as well.
Steering box is a worm and sector unit, typical for that time but make is unknown to me (not from the BMW)
The body is probably the most peculiar part of the car. I can hardly believe that it is completely handmade if you look at the fine curves of the all-steel roof, mudguards and so on. Only the bulkhead is made from aluminium. There are however so many details which seem to be completely hand-built like the tail lights which have been entirely composed from pieces soldered together. Even the bulb holders are dedicated. And what to think of the honeycomb type of radiator, shaped in a V.
On a first glance the body shows similarity with an Amilcar C5 type, but is different in many details: The doors are extremely wide and front window can be opened for extra ventilation.
Kousbroek remembered some discussions with Jean Martin (who was still in charge of maintaining the car) about the high fuel consumption. The special air cleaner on top of the Solex was declared guilty for that.
About Rudy Kousbroek
Born in 1929 in Indonesia from Dutch parents and studied mathematics and physics in Amsterdam.
In 1950 Rudy Kousbroek left Holland to live and study Japanese and Chinese literature in Paris, the centre of the world in the fifties.
He visited scrape yards around Paris and owned many prestigious cars which were at their economical end of life at that time. Kousbroek was a personnel friend of Gabriel Voisin. Based on many conversations they had, he has written a chapter in the classic work of Barker and Harding: Twelve Great Designers and Their Work.
Words and photos: Kees Kersten
Tuesday, 04 April 2017
I bought an Amilcar CGS whilst working in Crest near Valence (and visited Jules Goux in it who lived nearby at Mirmande) I later drove it back to Paris overnight and went straight to Le Perreux where a good friend had a breakers yard
He was very excited about and wanted the Amilcar and I was so tired and fed-up with it after the overnight trip that I agreed that he could have it if he found me a BNC
He found one but when we dragged it out of the shed it was clear the crank was broken. I told Bernard that he better find another which he did. That was a runner and I eventually drove it back to the UK.
I somehow learnt that Rudy also had a BNC (or maybe a share in one) so I made contact and visited him. He was always most hospitable to the grubby youth that turned up on his doorstep and I recall that his apartment was full of the most delightful collection of mechanical things.
For some reason I thought he was part Danish until today's article. I don't remember the Martin Amilcar or him talking about so maybe it was before he acquired it.
Happy days
However, I have my doubts concerning the supposed performance of the car. The 1.5 litre straight-six of the BMW had two carburettors and a maximum output of 34 h.p.
Even if the use of a single carburettor in combination with an optimized inlet manifold would have resulted in a power increase by almost 20 %, this still would mean just around 40 h.p.
Basically, this would be enough for a maximum speed of, say, 125 km/h as opposed to the 100 km/h of the BMW. But given the complete lack of aerodynamic features, I cannot believe that this car really was an impressive performer at the end of the sixties.
Still, it's a brilliant automobile which I would prefer over many more prestigious prewar cars...