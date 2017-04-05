Previous Features An Amilcar-Martin 6 cylinder special



"Near the end of the sixties, last century, I drove through Europe in a vintage Amilcar, 1100cc 6-cylinder from 1928. It took me 5 hours to drive from Paris to Amsterdam, leaving behind a large number of astonished Simca, Renault and Peugeot drivers.... ....who could not cope with the speed of that small thoroughbred".

These words were the starting point to find out more about the small coupé with an AMILCAR script on the radiator and to get it back on the road again.



Today it's 7 years ago that the Dutch writer and passionate connoisseur of Vintage cars, Rudy Kousbroek passed away at the age of 80 years.



Although there is still a lot unclear about this Amilcar-Martin or Martin-Amilcar as featured on some official documents from the past, let's summarize some of the facts:

The car was bought by Rudy Kousbroek in 1968 in Paris from Monsieur Jean Martin.

It carried plate number: 7112 Y 92.

The Amilcar-Martin has been brought to Holland in 1970 and remained untouched in a garage box until 2005. Since 2006 the car is on the road again.



The coupé has been built as a "special' by Jean Martin in Paris and is as such unique.

According to Kousbroek this French engineer had built the car completely by himself, probably just after World war II when cars and parts where scarce. This seems to be confirmed by the French registration of the car mentioning type HS46 MODIFI (probably meaning Hors Serie Modifié 1946)

Obviously, the basic parts of the car are donated by an Amilcar CGSs from 1928: Front axle, rear axle, parts of the transmission, hand break lever; petrol tank; most of the instruments.



But who can identify the chassis that has been built on purpose or is a modified frame from another car just being available at that time?



The engine is BMW 315, 1490 cc, 6-cilinder but with modified inlet manifold and a single Solex carburettor. The 4-spead gearbox is BMW as well.

Steering box is a worm and sector unit, typical for that time but make is unknown to me (not from the BMW)

The body is probably the most peculiar part of the car. I can hardly believe that it is completely handmade if you look at the fine curves of the all-steel roof, mudguards and so on. Only the bulkhead is made from aluminium. There are however so many details which seem to be completely hand-built like the tail lights which have been entirely composed from pieces soldered together. Even the bulb holders are dedicated. And what to think of the honeycomb type of radiator, shaped in a V.

On a first glance the body shows similarity with an Amilcar C5 type, but is different in many details: The doors are extremely wide and front window can be opened for extra ventilation.

Kousbroek remembered some discussions with Jean Martin (who was still in charge of maintaining the car) about the high fuel consumption. The special air cleaner on top of the Solex was declared guilty for that.



About Rudy Kousbroek

Born in 1929 in Indonesia from Dutch parents and studied mathematics and physics in Amsterdam.

In 1950 Rudy Kousbroek left Holland to live and study Japanese and Chinese literature in Paris, the centre of the world in the fifties.

He visited scrape yards around Paris and owned many prestigious cars which were at their economical end of life at that time. Kousbroek was a personnel friend of Gabriel Voisin. Based on many conversations they had, he has written a chapter in the classic work of Barker and Harding: Twelve Great Designers and Their Work.

Words and photos: Kees Kersten