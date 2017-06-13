- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
Wolseley-Siddeley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
An English - French workhorse
Our first thought, when we hear Leon Bollée;the famous three wheeled car (from around 1900), with its air-cooled vertical cylinder, mostly hot tube ignition; not the most reliable car but it is quite something to see. But this was of course not all that was ever produced under the name Leon Bollée.
Seeking through the catalogue of the upcoming Richard Edmonds auction, we found this fantastic Leon Bollee truck. It still requires some work, but it will be a lovely vehicle to drive in its original condition after only a mechanical restoration.
The Leon Bollée factory in 1929 was different than how it was in the early years; in 1925 Morris Motors ltd. took over the production name and the factory in Le Mans (where it also was based originally). They did so to improve their sales in France. It was hard for the English company to successfully introduce their cars to the French people. Using the old French name and the engine of a Hotchkiss, it was their hope to make this work. The body and chassis were French made, but all controlled by Englishman. Unfortunately, it still was not a great success. Which is also the reason why they stopped with the business in 1933.
Looking at the photo of the MLB12 truck, you can clearly see the typical French lines of that era. The story that it was preserved in the cave of a vineyard makes it even better. Let's hope it will be driving through the countryside as well in the short future.
The auction will be this weekend, June 17th in Allington, UK.
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 2635 guests and 2 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentifiedwww.Motor-DOCTOR.CO.UK
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Aero
Aircraft
Albion
Alfa Romeo
Alvis
American
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Ariel mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
Brasier
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chaigneau-Brasier
Chalmers
Chandler
Charron
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clément
Clément Bayard
Clement-Bayard
Cletrac
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
D.K.W.
Daimler
Darmont
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
DeSoto
DFP - Doriot-Flandrin-Parant.
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Douglas mc
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
Frazer Nash
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Graham
Grégoire
Gutbrod
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hillman Minx
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
Jensen
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Le Zèbre
Lea Francis
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
Motosacoche mc
N.a. (not applicable)
N.A.G.
Napier
Nash
National US
NSU
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Orient
Overland
Packard
Panhard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Salmson
Scat
Sheffield-Simplex
Simca
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Solex
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Standard (England)
Star
Star (UK)
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Tempo
Terraplane
Tracta
Triumph
Turcat-Méry
U.S.
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Vermorel
Voisin
Volkswagen
Vulcan
Wanderer
Willys
Willys Knight
Winton
Wolseley
Wurttemburg
Yale
Comments