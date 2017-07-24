Previous Features An unknown German aircooled car



When we googled this name, we found a message that the company was founded on May 5th, 1903. This would mean the photo was taken after that date. But would the car be of 1903?

It looks like it is an air-cooled engine, and the license plate is visible.

Christian thinks it is a Piccolo.

They made those little Voiturettes with air-cooled engines from 1904 until 1912. But we are not sure if they in the beginning already had a bonnet.

Well, you know probably exactly what it is. Please, share your thoughts with us.



Enjoy your week.



If you have a good mystery photo, please send it in



