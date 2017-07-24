- Home
Previous Features
An unknown German aircooled car
An email from Christian Günzel came in. With attached this photo of a small but very crowdy 'family' car and he would like to know what it is. Quite often we receive this kind of photos, which we really enjoy. Sometimes they come with no information at all, but Christian gave us something we were a bit surprised of; the owner of the car. Namely, 'Emaillierwerke Vieweg & Förster, Penig, Saxony, Germany'.
When we googled this name, we found a message that the company was founded on May 5th, 1903. This would mean the photo was taken after that date. But would the car be of 1903?
It looks like it is an air-cooled engine, and the license plate is visible.
Christian thinks it is a Piccolo.
They made those little Voiturettes with air-cooled engines from 1904 until 1912. But we are not sure if they in the beginning already had a bonnet.
Well, you know probably exactly what it is. Please, share your thoughts with us.
Enjoy your week.
If you have a good mystery photo, please send it in >click<
Monday, 24 July 2017
The louvers are very characteristic for the Apolda company's products.