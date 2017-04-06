Previous Features Anglo-French Alliance

Every Vintage car enthusiast knows about the Bugatti Brescia, the production version of Ettore's advanced 16-valve voiturette that found enormous success during the 1920s. How many, though, know.... ....about the Brescias built under licence, in Germany by Rabag and in Manchester, England, by Crossley?

The Crossley-assembled Bugatti can trace its roots to the foundation of the Crossley car company, which had been heavily influenced by Charles Jarrott, whose business partner Sir William Letts was managing director of Crossley Motors. Jarrott retained close ties with the Manchester firm and when, in 1919, he acquired the rights to build Bugatti cars under licence in the UK, it was obvious where he would find the workforce to manufacture them.

Far more than a mere assembly job, several key components in the Crossley-Bugatti differed from those in its Molsheim cousins, but few drivers were lucky enough to compare the two head-to-head in period: just 24 were built, despite being appreciably cheaper to buy in Britain than a French-built Bugatti. Today, only one complete car survives, and you can read all about it in the April issue of The Automobile, available from

