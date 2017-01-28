Search ads by make

Previous Features

Another mystery car from Slovenia


Another mystery car from Slovenia
Peter Skofic sent us this photo, which was taken by photographer Peter Lampic in 1910 and shows an unknown car on its journey from Ljubljana to Kamnik (some 25 km). The owner of the car who seats on the rear seat was certain Mr Smid. Could anybody recognize this car?

Comments 

 
#9 Politi 2017-01-28 18:04
LAURIN & KLEMENT, Humber, and the ubiquitous Harley-Davidson, produced the LARGEST CAPACITY pioneering motorcycles(1901-05) on the face of the earth. Each used the resources readily accessible.
 
 
#8 Peter Skofic 2017-01-27 15:46
Dear all,

Thank you very much for your effort. I would agree with Jiri that this piece of art belongs to the Czech brand L&K which is also more logical than the French Darracq or Benz because of the fact that at that time Slovenia belonged to the K.u K. monarchy like nowadays Czech Republic did.

Best,

Peter
 
 
#7 Michael Schlenger 2017-01-27 12:00
Hello Robbie,
I just would like to point out why it cannot be a Benz - despite some similarities. Benzes used to have 5 or 6 wheel studs, only. Apart from that, the radiator of he car in the picture is too massive and lacks the distinctive lateral edge. Also, in case of the 28/50 h.p. Benz you suggested, the bonnet would have been considerably longer...
 
 
#6 David Barker 2017-01-27 10:53
I am just buying a much more modern Laurin & Klement this week.
A Skoda! Which as we all know is what L & K became.
 
 
#5 Craig Gillingham 2017-01-27 01:08
I think this is a 1907-08 Laurin & Klement.
 
 
#4 Jiri Schwarz 2017-01-26 18:15
Dear friends in Prewarcar , I make identification car what is in Peter Skofic foto: hier is car from czech production legend Laurin & Klement typ F phaeton Roi des Belges year 1908 one in best cars in midle Europa in the this epocha. Best regards Jirka Schwarz from Cesky Krumlov
 
 
#3 Robbie Marenzi 2017-01-26 17:36
Could be a circa 1909 Benz Phaeton 28/50 PS Kardanwagen
 
 
#2 Ariejan Bos 2017-01-26 16:30
A nice Doppelphaeton, of which the chassis was produced by Laurin & Klement in 1909. Probably a type F.
 
 
#1 Clive H-Gould 2017-01-26 15:50
Could be a Darracq 1909 14/16
 

Add comment

Thursday, 26 January 2017

< Prev (getting a good picture of the auto speed trials)   Next > (pwc workshop preparing a real cyclecar for festival of slowth)