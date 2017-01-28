- Home
Another mystery car from Slovenia
Peter Skofic sent us this photo, which was taken by photographer Peter Lampic in 1910 and shows an unknown car on its journey from Ljubljana to Kamnik (some 25 km). The owner of the car who seats on the rear seat was certain Mr Smid. Could anybody recognize this car?
Thursday, 26 January 2017
Thank you very much for your effort. I would agree with Jiri that this piece of art belongs to the Czech brand L&K which is also more logical than the French Darracq or Benz because of the fact that at that time Slovenia belonged to the K.u K. monarchy like nowadays Czech Republic did.
Best,
Peter
I just would like to point out why it cannot be a Benz - despite some similarities. Benzes used to have 5 or 6 wheel studs, only. Apart from that, the radiator of he car in the picture is too massive and lacks the distinctive lateral edge. Also, in case of the 28/50 h.p. Benz you suggested, the bonnet would have been considerably longer...
A Skoda! Which as we all know is what L & K became.