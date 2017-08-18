Previous Features

Ask for input

We would like to ask you something. PreWarCar is always looking for ways to innovate and improve our website. At the moment we are busy building a new website for you to improve mainly the usability. In this process, we would also like to involve you! Are there features you would like to see differently on the new PreWarCar.com website? Maybe something that needs to be improved, you rather see differently (also tell us how), or things you miss on the current site. But, this can of course also be something you (really) like on the current website and would like to see (back) on the new site.

Please comment below or send us aan email ( This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ) with your thoughts, comments or ideas. Together with you we would like to keep PreWarCar.com THE daily magazine and market place dedicated to the pre-1940 car for car enthusiasts around the world!

We would like to thank you in advance for your input.



