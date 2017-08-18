Ask for input

Search ads by make

We would like to ask you something. PreWarCar is always looking for ways to innovate and improve our website. At the moment we are busy building a new website for you to improve mainly the usability. In this process, we would also like to involve you! Are there features you would like to see differently on the new PreWarCar.com website? Maybe something that needs to be improved, you rather see differently (also tell us how), or things you miss on the current site. But, this can of course also be something you (really) like on the current website and would like to see (back) on the new site.
Please comment below or send us aan email ( This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ) with your thoughts, comments or ideas. Together with you we would like to keep PreWarCar.com  THE daily magazine and market place dedicated to the pre-1940 car for car enthusiasts around the world!
We would like to thank you in advance for your input.

#23 Robb Stewart 2017-08-18 14:38
I agree with most of what's been said. I assume that you were already planning on modernizing the way photos are viewed and perhaps small tweeks of the menu system. I suspect that I will continue enjoying your great site every morning!
 
 
#22 Peter Ransom 2017-08-18 01:10
There really isn't anything that calls for dramatic change. Like a number of others, I would like to see easier viewing of multiple photos and an increase in the number of images permitted for spare parts. No biggie.
On a different and slightly trivial note, there seems to be some confusion about just what pre-war means. The header on this page refers to pre-1945 while your text says pre-1940. In the European context pre-1940 makes sense, but we shouldn't forget that private car manufacture in the USA ended - for the duration of the war - in February 1942.
 
 
#21 Greg Mackie 2017-08-17 23:13
Great as it is, thank you!

The only words that become a bit annoying sometimes in cars for sale, are "On Request".
 
 
#20 Ken Phillips 2017-08-17 22:00
perfect the way it is
 
 
#19 Sebastien Simon 2017-08-17 21:04
It is very difficult now to search for old "Workshop" articles.
I would like to find the "Prewar Workshop" in the "Magazine" Drop down menu.
 
 
#18 Fred Puhn 2017-08-17 20:15
I love the site the way it is except for one small issue. I wish there would be a way to convince people selling cars or parts to include their asking price in the ad. It is only one word. There is no good reason to hide critical information from the shopper and force him/her to send an email.
 
 
#17 Layden Butler 2017-08-17 18:05
Please, evolution not revolution.
 
 
#16 Patrick Jacob 2017-08-17 17:24
Banned the specials and custom cars to another site
 
 
#15 Drew Sullivan 2017-08-17 16:17
It would be nice to list enthusiast auto collector websites by country or in the case of the USA by state.

When travelling, a quick look at a local website might turn up a car show which could be attended. I am President of the Bay State Antique Auto Club in Dedham, Massachusetts www.bsaac.com - Our next show is 10/21/17 in Brookline MA at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum.
 
 
#14 Warren Henderson 2017-08-17 15:13
I agree with #s 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 & 12, in other words it's great the way it is, but these suggestions are things that i would approve of.
 

Wednesday, 16 August 2017

