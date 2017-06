Previous Features Automotive service in 1940, not that much difference from now.





Fantastic to see a commercial from 1940 where they explain how automotive service works. It is quite interesting to see that most things haven't changed through the years. At the end of the day, the basics of a car didn't change that much. The only difference I noticed is that in this specific period, garages actually repaired the parts instead of swapping the old part for a new one. Enjoy the clip!



