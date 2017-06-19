Previous Features The whole family included





Recently Mr Wilson from Bangalore, India shared this lovely old photograph with us. Where the photograph is taken exactly, we do not know. But what we do know, is that the people on the photograph are coming from one large family. Various family members, including the dog proudly pose with (we assume) their pre-war car.



After many attempts, the transmitter of the photograph is not able to identify the marque of the car. Is there anyone out there who would like to share his or her thoughts with us? Do you know which car it is? And maybe know something about the history of the car?



Don't hesitate, and please comment below!



Photograph by Mr Patrick Wilson.

Information by Karl



