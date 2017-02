Previous Features Being a judge at a Concours show in Delhi....



Highway Masala!



Being a Judge of the Edwardian Class at the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show in Delhi, along with Paul and Andrew Wood of P&A Wood, and Jeremy Jackson Sytner of the Windsor Concourse of Elegance, was indeed an honour and a privilege. Not only was the event, organised by India’s largest collector, Madan Mohan, a grand success in promoting India as motoring tourist destination, it was also an incredible collection of experiences.



One of those experiences was the discovery of a wonderful 1914 Benz 8/20 PS Runabout Tourer. This car, which was judged by us as Best in Class, has phenomenal history and provenance having been in single family ownership since new and complete with its original bill of sale from Benz in Mannheim in Germany. The car following its recently completed restoration will now be spending some time on display at the Heritage Transport Museum in Delhi before going back to the family in Madras.



Another car amongst the 72 on show, and also with tremendous Indian history and provenance was the 1933 Minerva Type AL 7-Passenger Limousine. This lovely example, the largest and most expensive of the 33 made by the Belgian manufacturer was delivered new to the Raja Mohammed Amir Ahmed Kahn, and deservedly took the Best of Show award.



Words and photos: James Nicholls

Add comment Next > (mystery monday a touring bodied car in sumatra)