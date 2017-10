Bicester Alvis Shows Real Heritage

It’s a big year for both the Alvis marque and the Bicester Heritage site. 2017 marks fifty years since the British car brand went into liquidation, while significant investment has been announced to secure a bright future for the pre-war scene at the English Heritage site. It seems apt then that the two are meeting on the 25th of October for the Brightwells auction.



The sweeping lines of the 1937 4.3-litre Alvis Sports Saloon by Charlesworth steal the show when browsing through the auction catalogue, with only 166 examples crafted during the 1936 to 1940 production run. This vehicle is one of around 90 surviving examples.



The history of the Alvis is fully recorded in the paperwork nestled within the massive accompanying history file, documenting the activity of all ten previous owners including a twenty-year stretch in America. While the first 65 years may appear patchy, the repatriation credentials show the Alvis returned to the UK in 1988. Ian Wright took custody in 1992, who carried out restoration work for the next twenty years.



Besides receiving a major DIY overhaul, Highstone Restorations pumped £1,658.09 worth of work into the rare Alvis with new radiator fans, repainted wheels and a suspension re-build. The engine was restored throughout 2001/2002. Earley Engineering then gave the car a second life during 2014 with a monumental £18,797 bill for restoration work. The engine is yet to be run in. Estimated to fetch between £60,000 and £70,000, the new owner will find themselves with a seldom-seen, top quality Alvis near completion which won’t take much TLC to finish and return to the road. Although perhaps not until the roads are clear of salt… OHowever, this isn’t the only Alvis to be put under the hammer, as alongside the Charlesworth is a striking 1932 12/50 Ducksback – estimated to sell anywhere between £42 - £45,000. Recorded as a Replica Ducksback in the Alvis ‘Bible’, this delicious pre-war racer was bought as an unfinished project back in 1991 and given a comprehensive rebuild which was covered in the Alvis Register magazine. Famous for tackling the Irish Gordon Bennett FIVA Rally with enough gusto to put most modern cars to shame, nothing offers quite the same pleasure upon the open road to wear the Alvis badge.



The Brightwells Auction takes place on October 25th at the Bicester Heritage site. Viewing takes place on Tuesday the 24th during 9am and 7pm, alongside the morning of the sale.



Words: Gillian Carmoodie

photos: Brightwells