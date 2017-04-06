Previous Features BMWith or BMWithout

If you consider buying a pre-war BMW, now is your chance. During the annual sale of Coys at Techno Classica in Essen, Germany on 8th April, a BMW 327 Coupé and a BMW 328 Roadster will be auctioned. Which pre-used pre-war BMW would be the best buy?.... The 1941 BMW 327 Coupé (with a roof) is a Grand Tourer of which 1,965 pieces were built in Eisenach, Germany, from 1937 until 1941. Postwar another 505 pieces were built under Russian influence, partially als a BMW and after a fight with the original owners about the name rights, as an EMW (Eisenach Motoren Werke).



This prewar 327 however, is a real BMW. I myself never had the pleasure to drive one, but it seems to drive like a good sporting car from a couple of decades later. With an advanced design, its independent front suspension, rack and pinion steering and very good hydraulic brakes, they feel modern when compared to most other cars of this period.

This 327 has the BMW M78 straight-6 engine (56 PS; 41 kW), which endowed the car with very spritely performance, the advertised top speed was 125 km/h.



The estimate is ?150,000-?170,000, the car can be viewed



The 1938 BMW 328 Roadster (without a roof) is a few years older, smaller (length 390 cm, whereas the 327 is a whopping 60 centimeters longer, with 450 cm) and much more expensive. The



So if you buy the 327, you will get more car for less money. Or is this comparison too simple?



Yes. I did not mention yet, that the 328 Roadster is may be the most iconic BMW ever, is a real sports car that has won lots of racing competitions, has the more powerful M328 engine (69 PS; 51 kW) and has a top speed of 150 km/h!! Last but not least, only 426 examples have been built from 1936 until 1940.



Interesting fact, this 328 has chassis number 85187. In 2015, Coys has sold the 328 with chassis number 85188 as well.



Success with bidding!



