Previous Features
De Dion Bouton Three-wheelin' fun
No one was expecting this! What a wonderful day! The small cylinder shaped petrol tanks reflected in the sun as never before. The Tricycle Demonstration Races 2017 were again held at Barnards Farm. And we as PreWarCar.com were there, to do live report (and try to drive one ourselves).
For the ones who think, a trike… Yes... a car with one wheel missing. That is not entirely true. A tricycle is a “bike” with a light tube frame with most often air cooled engine. De Dion Bouton made these trikes approximately between 1897 and 1907. You might have seen one during one of the London-Brighton Runs.
Last Sunday, De Dion Bouton Club UK organised the second Trike and Quatre cycle race, on a race circuit especially built for this yearly retuning event. Practices gave the riders the opportunity to warm up their vehicles and get familiar with the track. Then the qualifications and the actual race took place after a push-, peddle or engine start. Crash helmets on, and off they went! Full speed over the straight and leaning over as far as possible around the corners. A relay race was held whereby two teams, identified by coloured armbands, race over 1 kilometre / 4 laps. One on the inside rack and one on the outside track. The competitiveness came above and speed records were broken!
Finally the PreWarCar.com awards were handed out to the overall winner, fastest trike and the fastest Quatre cycle. An afternoon run to the idillic Blackmore (Essex), gave all (other) car enthusiast the possibility to get their cars out of the garage and finish this day with a lovely sunny tour through the English country sides.
We would like to thank the sound organisation for the successful and most of all fun day, they gave all participants and the spectators
We hope to see all of you again next year.
Thursday, 13 April 2017
|
