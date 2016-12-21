- Home
Previous Features
Dreaming of a white X-mas
Thank you for sending us snow shots! Here a selection of the snow scenes that came in. First a fresh concours level restoration, but still in the snow:
"Here's our Phantom 124 NC, photo taken by Cecelia in our field at Penyfan Farm, Wales (1200 ft above sea level) this morning, the first snow of 2016/17 winter. Thanks & All The Best,Good Luck,
David Charles."
Mike Costigan is a real snow lover, he sent a bunch of photos of which we like to show this one: "... my 1929 Austin Seven coupe, taken near Chesterfield in 1972. "
Detlef Kayser: "A winter picture of my Amilcar G torpédo taken on a rally sunday morning way back in february 2010 when we did the rally "Around Schotten" near Frankfurt and won first price in the pre-war class. "
Colin Spong sends a photo with of the family Zephyr with six decades of history! "The photograph is of our 1937 Lincoln-Zephyr taken by me at our family house in the late 1950's. It was my father's car that he used for many years. When it became old and rusted it was put aside but restored by my father and myself in the mid-1970's. We still own it today, it is used the during the summer months and is now a family heirloom."
John Clarke sends his concours 1925 Swift Q type: "... ready for a wintery trip last year with mechanic waiting to get on board! in Coventry: home of the Swift."
Editor: well what can we add to all this? We wish you a happy and hopefully very white Xmas!
Wednesday, 21 December 2016
