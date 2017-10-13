- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
AJS mc
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Clément
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Donnet
Duesenberg
Fiat
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Horch
HRG
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls-Royce
Stevens Duryea
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
Driving a 1903 car and having champagne in the morning: Only in France
We all know the famous London to Brighton run, which is held every year in November. But how many of you know the much smaller, but at least as enjoyable Rallye des Ancetres in Compiegne? Held on the first weekend of October every year.
The prewarcar.com team was present as well and enjoyed it once again. It is a typical French event, with beautiful old cars, very relaxing atmosphere and good food and wine.
The route takes you through beautiful nature, but it is the people who make the event as it is. Not only the organizers or participants, but the many French people who are on the side of the road. Some planned to watch the old cars but some just woke up and saw a 1900 De Dion Bouton passing by. We heard from one of the participants that they stopped to get some water in their leaking radiator and not only got water but a glass of champagne as well (at 9.30 o’clock in the morning).
The event is for cars before 1906 and as you can see on the little movie above, it brings all kind of cars together. Famous names like Panhard et Levassor, Rochet-Schneider, De Dion Bouton, Renault, Wolseley, and Opel but some less famous as well: Bolide de Paris, Hurtu, Adler, Cottereau, L’Elegante or what to think about a Léon Buat (that once was the subject of a pwc quiz!). This car was built very close to Compiegne itself so although the car is now in Germany, it was kind of a home game.
Wednesday, 11 October 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 3943 guests and 2 members online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A CE mc
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
AC
Adler
Alfa Romeo
Alvis
American
Amilcar
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Aston Martin
Auburn
Audi
Austin
Austro Fiat
Auto Union
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Bentley-Royce
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
Briscoe
British cars
BSA
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Calthorpe
Chalmers
Chapuis Dornier
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Cooper
Crosley
Crossley
Cyklon
D.F.P.
D.K.W.
Daimler
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Dennis
DeSoto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Duesenberg
Durant
Dürkopp
EMW
Enfield
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Fial
Fiat
Ford
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
Franklin
Frazer Nash
Germain
GMC
GN
Graham
Grégoire
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hispano Suiza
Holden
Horch
Hotchkiss
HRG
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
Indian
Indian mc
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
JAP
Jewett
Jones 6
Jordan
Kissel
La Licorne
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lasalle
Le Zèbre
Lincoln
Lion Peugeot
Lister
Locomobile
Marmon
Martini
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Morris Garages
Mors
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
Napier
Nash
Norton mc
NSU
O.M.
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Phanomobil
Plymouth
Pontiac
PreWarCar
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet
Rochet Schneider
Rohr
Rolls-Royce
Rosengart
Rover
Royal Enfield
Rudge Whitworth
Rugby
Salmson
Saurer
SCAP
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Skoda
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Star
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Terraplane
Terrot mc
Triumph
U.S.
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Unknown
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Vandenplas
Various
Vauxhall
Vermorel
Voisin
Volkswagen
Volvo
Vulcan
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Comments