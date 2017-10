E.R.A. transport in style

E.R.A were supplied with four Bedford transporters that carried the team and the cars to British and European venues in the thirties where E.R.A's broke many records and won at most of the international events the cars entered.



The 1936 Bedford W series still has its original 2.7 litre stovebolt engine fitted. Bedford's parent company GM produced the engines which were in production from 1929 till the early fifties producing 54-57hp. They were a reliable means of transporting goods worldwide and widely used during WW2.

Recently restored by Mark Palliser in Leominster with graphics designed by Robert Bruce, the transporter is ready to be used and shown.



Words and photos by Stewart.