- Home
- Magazine
- Classics for Sale
- Parts & Stuff
- Featured
- My PreWarCar
- PostWarClassic
|
Search ads by make
Alvis
Amilcar
Aston Martin
Austin
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Citroën
Cord
De Dion-Bouton
Delage
Delahaye
Dodge
Duesenberg
F.N.
Fiat
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford V8
Frazer Nash
Harley-Davidson mc
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Invicta
Jaguar SS
Lagonda
Lancia
Lasalle
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Minerva
Oldsmobile
Packard
Peugeot
Renault
Riley
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Studebaker
Sunbeam
Talbot (London)
Vauxhall
Wolseley
+ show all makes
|
Previous Features
Easter Bunny and her big boy toys
Do you believe in Easter Bunnies? I hope not, they are mythical creatures that don’t exist in real life. Besides of the fact that we like them in chocolate, what else do we know about the Easter Bunny? We asked Wikipedia: “The Easter Bunny is a folkloric figure and symbol of Easter. In legend, the creature carries colored Easter eggs in his basket, candy, and sometimes also toys to the homes of children.”
I don’t know what the creators of the Easter Bunny have been smoking at their time, but I would have created a slightly different, more desirable creature. The Easter Bunny in my imagination “carries baked eggs with bacon in his basket, whisky, and sometimes also big boys toys to the homes of grown-ups.”
The first egg-shaped big boy toy that I would like to find on my driveway is one of the five still existing Stout Scarab’s.
The Stout Scarab was created in 1932 by aeronatic engineer William B. Stout and manufactured by the Stout Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan. The body was styled by John Tjaarda, a well known Dutch automobile engineer. The Scarab is credited by some as the world's first production minivan, with a monospace body featuring a low flat floor, a removable table and second row seats that turn 180 degrees to face the rear, like contemporary MPV’s have. Far ahead of its time, the car featured also independent suspension using coil springs on all four wheels, providing the car very good handling and a smooth quiet ride. The Ford V8 in the back gave the Scarab the traction you needed.
Considered by the main public as “ugly” at the time, today its futuristic design earns its respect as an Art Deco icon. Sold on invitation only and for an astronomical price, owners where some industrial tycoons who were personal friends of William B. Tout. Phillip Wrigley (chewing gum), William Dow (chemicals), Robert Strahanan (Champion Spark Plugs) and Harvey Firestone (tyres) had one. I would like to have one too.
What “egg” do you want to find in your garden?
Happy Easter!!
Text: Marius Hille Ris Lambers ? www.onestop.photo
Sunday, 23 April 2017
|
Visitors OnlineWe have 1779 guests online
Part Ads by Make
.Unidentified
A variety of aircrafts
A variety of American cars
A variety of British cars
A variety of cars
A variety of Cyclecars
A variety of French cars
A variety of German cars
A variety of Italian cars
A variety of Makes
A variety of Motorcycles
ABC
AC
Adler
Aero
Aircraft
Alfa Romeo
Allard
Alldays and Onions
Alvis
Amédée Bollée
American
American La France
Amilcar
Ansaldo
Ardie mc
Aries
Armstrong Siddeley
Auburn
Austin
Auto Union
Ballot
Bedford
Bentley
Benz
Berliet
Bianchi
BMW
BNC
Briscoe
Bristol
British cars
BSA
Buchet
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Calcott
Chalmers
Chenard Walcker
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Clément
Cleveland
Cottin-Desgouttes
Crossley
Curtiss
Dagrada
Daimler
Darmont
Darracq
De Dion-Bouton
De Soto
Delage
Delahaye
Delaunay-Belleville
Dennis
Derby
DeSoto
Diatto
Dixi
DKW
Dodge
Dodge Brothers
Donnet
Duesenberg
Durant
Erskine
Essex
F.N.
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Ford D
Ford France
Ford GB
Ford Model A
Ford Model T
Ford US
Ford V8
Ford V8 Flathead
Fordson
GAR
Gaz
Georges Richard
GMC
GN
Gnome et Rhone
Graham
Graham-Paige
Grégoire
Griffon mc
Hanomag
Hansa
Harley-Davidson mc
Hillman
Hinstin
Hispano-Suiza (E)
Hispano-Suiza (F)
Horch
Hotchkiss
Hudson
Humber
Hupmobile
IFA
Indian mc
Isotta Fraschini
Itala
Jaguar
Jaguar SS
JAP
Jewett
Jordan
Lagonda
Lanchester
Lancia
Lanz Bulldog
Lasalle
Lincoln
Locomobile
Marmon
Maserati
Mathis
Maurer-Union
Maxwell
Maybach
Mercedes-Benz
Mercury
Metallurgique
MG
Minerva
Moon
Morgan
Morris
Morris Commercial
Mors
Motorcycles
N.a. (not applicable)
Napier
Nash
Oakland
Oldsmobile
Opel
Overland
Packard
Panhard et Levassor
Peugeot
Pierce Arrow
Plymouth
Pontiac
Praga
PreWarCar
Protos
Reliant
Renault
REO
Republic
Rex mc
Riley
Rochet Schneider
Rochet-Schneider
Rohr
Rolland-Pilain
Rolls Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rosengart
Rover
Rugby
Saab
Salmson
SCAP
Singer
Sizaire Berwick
Skoda
SPA
Spyker
Standard
Star
Star (UK)
Steiger
Steyr
Stoewer
Studebaker
Stutz
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Talbot
Swift
Talbot
Talbot (London)
Talbot (Suresnes)
Talbot Lago
Tatra
Terraplane
Th. Schneider
Triumph
Trojan
U.S.
Unic
Unidentified Manufacturer
Union
Universal mc
Unknown
UNLISTED MAKE
US cars
Vaillant
Valveless
Various
Vauxhall
Voisin
Volkswagen
Volvo
Vulcan
Wanderer
Whippet
Willys
Willys Knight
Wolseley
Yale
Zündap mc