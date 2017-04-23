Previous Features Easter Bunny and her big boy toys

Do you believe in Easter Bunnies? I hope not, they are mythical creatures that don’t exist in real life. Besides of the fact that we like them in chocolate, what else do we know about the Easter Bunny? We asked Wikipedia: “The Easter Bunny is a folkloric figure and symbol of Easter. In legend, the creature carries colored Easter eggs in his basket, candy, and sometimes also toys to the homes of children.”



I don’t know what the creators of the Easter Bunny have been smoking at their time, but I would have created a slightly different, more desirable creature. The Easter Bunny in my imagination “carries baked eggs with bacon in his basket, whisky, and sometimes also big boys toys to the homes of grown-ups.”



The first egg-shaped big boy toy that I would like to find on my driveway is one of the five still existing Stout Scarab’s.



The Stout Scarab was created in 1932 by aeronatic engineer William B. Stout and manufactured by the Stout Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan. The body was styled by John Tjaarda, a well known Dutch automobile engineer. The Scarab is credited by some as the world's first production minivan, with a monospace body featuring a low flat floor, a removable table and second row seats that turn 180 degrees to face the rear, like contemporary MPV’s have. Far ahead of its time, the car featured also independent suspension using coil springs on all four wheels, providing the car very good handling and a smooth quiet ride. The Ford V8 in the back gave the Scarab the traction you needed.



Considered by the main public as “ugly” at the time, today its futuristic design earns its respect as an Art Deco icon. Sold on invitation only and for an astronomical price, owners where some industrial tycoons who were personal friends of William B. Tout. Phillip Wrigley (chewing gum), William Dow (chemicals), Robert Strahanan (Champion Spark Plugs) and Harvey Firestone (tyres) had one. I would like to have one too.



What “egg” do you want to find in your garden?



Happy Easter!!







