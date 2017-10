Previous Features Faded car photos from 1903 in Hungary



Photos of old cars are sometimes very good but in this case definitely not. Sent by Pal Negyesi. A photo we like, a photo in old style 'The year is 1903, the place is probably somewhere in Hungary. Despite the different size of the rear wheels, I believe the two photos depict the same car. There is absolutely no information regarding the car, so any info on what this might be would be warmly welcomed. And no, there was no company in Hungary at that time which made a similar car.'



