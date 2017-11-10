Previous Features From the family album: a lady behind the wheel in Trinidad





Earlier we received a photograph from Julian Hill that came out of the family album, showing a 1925 Star. But he also shared another photograph with us. One with his aunt Rosalie (Bay) Bryan, nee Hill behind the wheel. Which was taken in Trinidad in 1956. A fantastic photograph we must say. Can anyone recognise which American car it is?



An American car on Trinidad is quite fun for them who know the history of the countries. As both Trinidad as well as America are `discovered` by the famous Christoffel Columbus. Nowadays, the smallest of the two has its main source of income for the tourism industry. Which we can totally understand if we look at the photograph. How fantastic is it to drive an old car around the island; the palm trees, beaches and a relaxed atmosphere. We close our eyes and tour around. Enjoy your weekend! Add comment



Would you smile if your just drove into a palm tree? Or is it that she just stopped on time in front of some palm leaves. Fortunately, there is not much damage to the car. At least not that we can see.Earlier we received a photograph from Julian Hill that came out of the family album, showing a 1925 Star. But he also shared another photograph with us. One with his aunt Rosalie (Bay) Bryan, nee Hill behind the wheel. Which was taken in Trinidad in 1956. A fantastic photograph we must say. Can anyone recognise which American car it is?An American car on Trinidad is quite fun for them who know the history of the countries. As both Trinidad as well as America are `discovered` by the famous Christoffel Columbus. Nowadays, the smallest of the two has its main source of income for the tourism industry. Which we can totally understand if we look at the photograph. How fantastic is it to drive an old car around the island; the palm trees, beaches and a relaxed atmosphere. We close our eyes and tour around. Enjoy your weekend! Next > (the history and future of a pie truck)