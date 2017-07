Previous Features GN Madness; What could possibly go wrong!!!!

Once I realised spending my inheritance on paying off some of the mortgage would save us zero money. Combined with the fact there was a GN coming up for sale in France, I could tell there was trouble ahead. As much as I tried to resist, GN madness prevailed! I negotiated the price to almost affordable and then a deal was struck!

So far so good I thought, then there was the election.... threatening the exchange rate going to parity a world of pain ensued! As a deposit had been paid, there was no time to go see her (by now she was called Geraldine) so it was buy unseen or bust!!! I had to accept I had to be brave (or some may say stupid), so I paid while I could still afford her!!!

A quick call to Cotswold Carriers and delivery was sorted from Concept Restoration in Orval France. Delivery has been arranged just in time for Prescott with her insured on her French paperwork.

Currently I still have no idea how to start her or the order to select the gears....though a kind gentleman from the Longstone Tyres family is letting me visit for a crash course prior to her arrival.

Domino and I are now proud owners of a GN. What could possibly go wrong!!!!



Words and photos: Pete Docker



This weekend (August 5 and 6), the famous Prescott Hill climb takes place. The undoubted ‘jewel in the crown’ of the Vintage Sports-Car Club year, takes its traditional slot on the first weekend in August, with 250 Pre-war Racing and Sports-Cars taking on the challenge of the traditional 880 yard course – first established by the VSCC in 1938. For more information, visit their website.

If you are going to the event, please send us your photos: >Click here<



